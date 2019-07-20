openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

deterministic-zip

by bitgenics
1.1.0 (see all)

Generate the same zip file from the same files every time.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deterministic-zip

Regular zip binaries and libraries often generate different zip files from the same files most often because of metadata or timestamps. Deterministic-zip guarantees to always generate the same zip file every time.

This is a major problem when creating a reproducible build. The output from two builds from identical source would generate two different zip files.

With deterministic-zip you are guaranteed to get the exact same file every time you build from the same input.

Usage

Install

npm install deterministic-zip --save

Zip

const zip = require('deterministic-zip');

zip('data', 'test.zip', {includes: ['./index.js', './src/**'], cwd: 'data'}, (err) => {
    console.log('Done!');
});

Warning

This is a very new library. I use it myself, but it has not been extensively test across multiple platforms, especially Windows.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial