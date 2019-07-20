Regular zip binaries and libraries often generate different zip files from the same files most often because of metadata or timestamps. Deterministic-zip guarantees to always generate the same zip file every time.

This is a major problem when creating a reproducible build. The output from two builds from identical source would generate two different zip files.

With deterministic-zip you are guaranteed to get the exact same file every time you build from the same input.

Usage

Install

npm install deterministic-zip --save

Zip

const zip = require ( 'deterministic-zip' ); zip( 'data' , 'test.zip' , { includes : [ './index.js' , './src/**' ], cwd : 'data' }, (err) => { console .log( 'Done!' ); });

Warning

This is a very new library. I use it myself, but it has not been extensively test across multiple platforms, especially Windows.