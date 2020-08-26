DetectRTC.js

if (DetectRTC.isWebRTCSupported === false ) { alert( 'Please use Chrome or Firefox.' ); } if (DetectRTC.hasWebcam === false ) { alert( 'Please install an external webcam device.' ); } if (DetectRTC.hasMicrophone === false ) { alert( 'Please install an external microphone device.' ); } if (DetectRTC.hasSpeakers === false && (DetectRTC.browser.name === 'Chrome' || DetectRTC.browser.name === 'Edge' )) { alert( 'Oops, your system can not play audios.' ); }

What is this?

A tiny JavaScript library that can be used to detect WebRTC features e.g. system having speakers, microphone or webcam, screen capturing is supported, number of audio/video devices etc.

It is MIT Licenced, which means that you can use it in any commercial/non-commercial product, free of cost.

How to install?

npm install detectrtc --production bower install detectrtc

Proposed NEW API

DetectRTC.isSetSinkIdSupported DetectRTC.isRTPSenderReplaceTracksSupported DetectRTC.isORTCSupported DetectRTC.isRemoteStreamProcessingSupported DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasWebcamPermissions DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasMicrophonePermissions DetectRTC.audioInputDevices DetectRTC.audioOutputDevices DetectRTC.videoInputDevices DetectRTC.browser.googSupportedFlags.googDAEEchoCancellation DetecRTC.browser.googSupportedFlags.echoCancellation DetectRTC.isMediaHintsSupportsNewSyntax

LocalHost

node server.js npm start http://127.0.0.1:9001 http://localhost:9001

NPM

var DetectRTC = require ( 'detectrtc' ); console .log(DetectRTC.browser); DetectRTC.load( function ( ) { console .log(DetectRTC); });

Live NPM test: https://tonicdev.com/npm/detectrtc

Or try npm-test.js :

cd node_modules cd detectrtc node npm-test.js

How to link the script?

< script src = "./node_modules/detectrtc/DetectRTC.js" > </ script > < script src = "./bower_components/detectrtc/DetectRTC.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/muaz-khan/DetectRTC/master/DetectRTC.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/DetectRTC.js" > </ script >

You can even link specific versions:

< script src = "https://github.com/muaz-khan/DetectRTC/releases/download/1.4.1/DetectRTC.js" > </ script >

How to use it?

var DetectRTC = require ( 'detectrtc' ); DetectRTC.load( function ( ) { DetectRTC.hasWebcam; DetectRTC.hasMicrophone; DetectRTC.hasSpeakers; DetectRTC.isScreenCapturingSupported; DetectRTC.isSctpDataChannelsSupported; DetectRTC.isRtpDataChannelsSupported; DetectRTC.isAudioContextSupported; DetectRTC.isWebRTCSupported; DetectRTC.isDesktopCapturingSupported; DetectRTC.isMobileDevice; DetectRTC.isWebSocketsSupported; DetectRTC.isWebSocketsBlocked; DetectRTC.checkWebSocketsSupport(callback); DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasWebcamPermissions; DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasMicrophonePermissions; DetectRTC.audioInputDevices; DetectRTC.audioOutputDevices; DetectRTC.videoInputDevices; DetectRTC.osName; DetectRTC.osVersion; DetectRTC.browser.name === 'Edge' || 'Chrome' || 'Firefox' ; DetectRTC.browser.version; DetectRTC.browser.isChrome; DetectRTC.browser.isFirefox; DetectRTC.browser.isOpera; DetectRTC.browser.isIE; DetectRTC.browser.isSafari; DetectRTC.browser.isEdge; DetectRTC.browser.isPrivateBrowsing; DetectRTC.isCanvasSupportsStreamCapturing; DetectRTC.isVideoSupportsStreamCapturing; DetectRTC.DetectLocalIPAddress(callback); });

DetectRTC is supporting version property since 1.4.1 .

if (DetectRTC.version === '1.4.1' ) { alert( 'We are using DetectRTC version 1.4.1' ); }

Why load method?

If you're not detecting audio/video input/output devices then you can skip this method.

DetectRTC.load simply makes sure that all devices are captured and valid result is set for relevant properties.

How to fix devices' labels?

You need to check for device.isCustomLabel boolean. If this boolean is true then assume that DetectRTC given a custom label to the device.

You must getUserMedia request whenever you find isCustomLabel===true . getUserMedia request will return valid device labels.

if (DetectRTC.MediaDevices[ 0 ] && DetectRTC.MediaDevices[ 0 ].isCustomLabel) { navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio : true , video : true }).then( function ( stream ) { var video; try { video = document .createElement( 'video' ); video.muted = true ; video.src = URL.createObjectURL(stream); video.style.display = 'none' ; ( document .body || document .documentElement).appendChild(vide); } catch (e) {} DetectRTC.load( function ( ) { DetectRTC.videoInputDevices.forEach( function ( device, idx ) { console .log(device.label); }); stream.getTracks().forEach( function ( track ) { track.stop(); }); if (video && video.parentNode) { video.parentNode.removeChild(video); } }); }); } else { DetectRTC.videoInputDevices.forEach( function ( device, idx ) { console .log(device.label); }); }

How to select specific camera?

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/cf90az9q/

< script src = "https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/DetectRTC/CheckDeviceSupport.js" > </ script > < script > function selectSecondaryCamera ( ) { checkDeviceSupport( function ( ) { var secondDevice = videoInputDevices[ 1 ]; if (!secondDevice) return alert( 'Secondary webcam is NOT available.' ); var videoConstraints = { deviceId : secondDevice.deviceId }; if (!!navigator.webkitGetUserMedia) { videoConstraints = { mandatory : {}, optional : [{ sourceId : secondDevice.deviceId }] } } navigator.getUserMedia = navigator.mozGetUserMedia || navigator.webkitGetUserMedia; navigator.getUserMedia({ video : videoConstraints }, function ( stream ) { }, function ( error ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); }); }); } </ script >

For further tricks & usages:

Rules to Contribute

mkdir DetectRTC cd DetectRTC git clone git://github.com/muaz-khan/DetectRTC.git ./ npm install grunt-cli npm install --save-dev grunt

Github

Tests powered by

Check tests here: https://travis-ci.org/muaz-khan/DetectRTC

License

DetectRTC.js is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.