Documentation
Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

575

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DetectRTC DetectRTC.js

DetectRTC | Is WebRTC Supported In Your Browser?

npm downloads Build Status: Linux

Live Demo: https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/DetectRTC/

if (DetectRTC.isWebRTCSupported === false) {
    alert('Please use Chrome or Firefox.');
}

if (DetectRTC.hasWebcam === false) {
    alert('Please install an external webcam device.');
}

if (DetectRTC.hasMicrophone === false) {
    alert('Please install an external microphone device.');
}

if (DetectRTC.hasSpeakers === false && (DetectRTC.browser.name === 'Chrome' || DetectRTC.browser.name === 'Edge')) {
    alert('Oops, your system can not play audios.');
}

What is this?

A tiny JavaScript library that can be used to detect WebRTC features e.g. system having speakers, microphone or webcam, screen capturing is supported, number of audio/video devices etc.

Free?

It is MIT Licenced, which means that you can use it in any commercial/non-commercial product, free of cost.

Tests?

Releases?

How to install?

npm install detectrtc --production

# or via "bower"
bower install detectrtc

Proposed NEW API

DetectRTC.isSetSinkIdSupported                  // (implemented)
DetectRTC.isRTPSenderReplaceTracksSupported     // (implemented)
DetectRTC.isORTCSupported                       // (implemented)
DetectRTC.isRemoteStreamProcessingSupported     // (implemented)

DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasWebcamPermissions        // (implemented)
DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasMicrophonePermissions    // (implemented)

DetectRTC.audioInputDevices    // (implemented)
DetectRTC.audioOutputDevices   // (implemented)
DetectRTC.videoInputDevices    // (implemented)

// Below API are NOT implemented yet
DetectRTC.browser.googSupportedFlags.googDAEEchoCancellation
DetecRTC.browser.googSupportedFlags.echoCancellation
DetectRTC.isMediaHintsSupportsNewSyntax

LocalHost

node server.js

# or
npm start

# and open:
http://127.0.0.1:9001

# or
http://localhost:9001

NPM

var DetectRTC = require('detectrtc');

console.log(DetectRTC.browser);

DetectRTC.load(function() {
    console.log(DetectRTC);
});

Or try npm-test.js:

cd node_modules
cd detectrtc

# npm test
# or
node npm-test.js

How to link the script?

<script src="./node_modules/detectrtc/DetectRTC.js"></script>

<!-- or bower -->
<script src="./bower_components/detectrtc/DetectRTC.js"></script>

<!-- or RawGit (if CDN fails) -->
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/muaz-khan/DetectRTC/master/DetectRTC.js"></script>

<!-- Not Recommended -->
<script src="https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/DetectRTC.js"></script>

You can even link specific versions:

<script src="https://github.com/muaz-khan/DetectRTC/releases/download/1.4.1/DetectRTC.js"></script>

How to use it?

// for node.js users
var DetectRTC = require('detectrtc');

// non-nodejs users can skip above line
// below code will work for all users

DetectRTC.load(function() {
    DetectRTC.hasWebcam; // (has webcam device!)
    DetectRTC.hasMicrophone; // (has microphone device!)
    DetectRTC.hasSpeakers; // (has speakers!)
    DetectRTC.isScreenCapturingSupported; // Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge and Android
    DetectRTC.isSctpDataChannelsSupported;
    DetectRTC.isRtpDataChannelsSupported;
    DetectRTC.isAudioContextSupported;
    DetectRTC.isWebRTCSupported;
    DetectRTC.isDesktopCapturingSupported;
    DetectRTC.isMobileDevice;

    DetectRTC.isWebSocketsSupported;
    DetectRTC.isWebSocketsBlocked;
    DetectRTC.checkWebSocketsSupport(callback);

    DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasWebcamPermissions;        // getUserMedia allowed for HTTPs domain in Chrome?
    DetectRTC.isWebsiteHasMicrophonePermissions;    // getUserMedia allowed for HTTPs domain in Chrome?

    DetectRTC.audioInputDevices;    // microphones
    DetectRTC.audioOutputDevices;   // speakers
    DetectRTC.videoInputDevices;    // cameras

    DetectRTC.osName;
    DetectRTC.osVersion;

    DetectRTC.browser.name === 'Edge' || 'Chrome' || 'Firefox';
    DetectRTC.browser.version;
    DetectRTC.browser.isChrome;
    DetectRTC.browser.isFirefox;
    DetectRTC.browser.isOpera;
    DetectRTC.browser.isIE;
    DetectRTC.browser.isSafari;
    DetectRTC.browser.isEdge;

    DetectRTC.browser.isPrivateBrowsing; // incognito or private modes

    DetectRTC.isCanvasSupportsStreamCapturing;
    DetectRTC.isVideoSupportsStreamCapturing;

    DetectRTC.DetectLocalIPAddress(callback);
});

DetectRTC.version

DetectRTC is supporting version property since 1.4.1.

if(DetectRTC.version === '1.4.1') {
    alert('We are using DetectRTC version 1.4.1');
}

Why load method?

If you're not detecting audio/video input/output devices then you can skip this method.

DetectRTC.load simply makes sure that all devices are captured and valid result is set for relevant properties.

How to fix devices' labels?

You need to check for device.isCustomLabel boolean. If this boolean is true then assume that DetectRTC given a custom label to the device.

You must getUserMedia request whenever you find isCustomLabel===true. getUserMedia request will return valid device labels.

if (DetectRTC.MediaDevices[0] && DetectRTC.MediaDevices[0].isCustomLabel) {
    // it seems that we did not make getUserMedia request yet
    navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
        audio: true,
        video: true
    }).then(function(stream) {
        var video;
        try {
            video = document.createElement('video');
            video.muted = true;
            video.src = URL.createObjectURL(stream);
            video.style.display = 'none';
            (document.body || document.documentElement).appendChild(vide);
        } catch (e) {}

        DetectRTC.load(function() {
            DetectRTC.videoInputDevices.forEach(function(device, idx) {
                // ------------------------------
                // now you get valid label here
                console.log(device.label);
                // ------------------------------
            });

            // release camera
            stream.getTracks().forEach(function(track) {
                track.stop();
            });

            if (video && video.parentNode) {
                video.parentNode.removeChild(video);
            }
        });
    });
} else {
    DetectRTC.videoInputDevices.forEach(function(device, idx) {
        console.log(device.label);
    });
}

How to select specific camera?

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/cf90az9q/

<script src="https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/DetectRTC/CheckDeviceSupport.js"></script>
<script>
function selectSecondaryCamera() {
    checkDeviceSupport(function() {
        var secondDevice = videoInputDevices[1];
        if(!secondDevice) return alert('Secondary webcam is NOT available.');

        var videoConstraints = {
            deviceId: secondDevice.deviceId
        };

        if(!!navigator.webkitGetUserMedia) {
            videoConstraints = {
                mandatory: {},
                optional: [{
                    sourceId: secondDevice.deviceId
                }]
            }
        }

        navigator.getUserMedia = navigator.mozGetUserMedia || navigator.webkitGetUserMedia;
        navigator.getUserMedia({ video: videoConstraints }, function(stream) {
            //
        }, function(error) {
            alert(JSON.stringify(error));
        });
    });
}
</script>

For further tricks & usages:

Rules to Contribute

mkdir DetectRTC
cd DetectRTC
git clone git://github.com/muaz-khan/DetectRTC.git ./

# install grunt for code style verifications
npm install grunt-cli

# install all dependencies
npm install --save-dev

# verify your changes
# npm test  # or "grunt"
grunt

# Success? Make a pull request!

Github

Tests powered by

Check tests here: https://travis-ci.org/muaz-khan/DetectRTC

License

DetectRTC.js is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.

