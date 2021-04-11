detector

中文文档

Client information detector by user agent, detect information include:

Device. Operation System (OS). Browser. Rendering Engine.

Detected information is a "detector object", data structure like:

detector = { device : { name : "iphone" , version : -1 , fullVersion : "-1" , [iphone]: -1 }, os : { name : "ios" , version : 6.1 , fullVersion : "6.1" , [ios]: 6.1 }, browser : { name : "chrome" : version: 26.0 , fullVersion : "26.0.1410.50" , mode : 26.0 , fullMode : "26.0.1410.50" , compatible : false , [chrome]: 26.0 }, engine : { name : "webkit" , version : 536.26 , fullVersion : "536.26" , mode : 523.26 , fullMode : "523.26" , compatible : false , [webkit]: 536.26 } }

Note: Above [iphone] , [ios] , [chrome] , [webkit] is dynamically from actual environment, different device, operation system, browser and rendering engine is different.

Note:

This version of detector's code is follow CommonJS sepcification, and support NodeJS and Web Browser environment at the same time.

Some times, you just need simple detect a litter information, please reference to #18, without detector .

Installation

via npm:

Installation to global (with -g argument), you can use detector command in terminal.

npm install detector [-g]

Usage

for Web Browser

Some examples in common use:

const detector = require ( 'detector' ); detector.browser.name === "chrome" !!detector.browser.ie if (detector.browser.ie && detector.browser.version < 8 ){ alert( "You browser is too old." ); } if (detector.engine.trident && detector.engine.mode < 4 ){ } detector.browser.name + "/" + detector.browser.fullVersion;

for Node.js

const detector = require ( 'detector' ); const d = detector.parse(userAgent); d.browser.name === "chrome" ;

API

Name of hardware device.

Version of hardware device.

Full version of hardware device.

Detect name of hardware device.

Support hardware devices:

pc : Windows PC.

: Windows PC. mac : Macintosh PC.

: Macintosh PC. iphone : iPhone.

: iPhone. ipad : iPad.

: iPad. ipod : iPod.

: iPod. android : Android.

: Android. blackberry : Blackberry mobile.

: Blackberry mobile. wp : Windows Phone.

: Windows Phone. mi : Xiaomi.

: Xiaomi. meizu : meizu.

: meizu. nexus : Nexus.

: Nexus. nokia : Nokia.

: Nokia. samsung : samsung.

: samsung. aliyun : Aliyun.

: Aliyun. huawei : Huawei （华为）

: Huawei （华为） lenovo : lenovo.

: lenovo. zte : ZTE Corporation （中兴）

: ZTE Corporation （中兴） vivo : vivo （步步高）

: vivo （步步高） htc : HTC.

: HTC. oppo : OPPO.

: OPPO. konka : konka （康佳）

: konka （康佳） sonyericsson : sonyericsson （索尼爱立信）

: sonyericsson （索尼爱立信） coolpad : coolpad （酷派）

: coolpad （酷派） lg : LG.

NODE ONLY

Following hardware device support in NodeJS version of detector :

noain : 诺亚信

: 诺亚信 huawei-honor : 华为荣耀

: 华为荣耀 lephone : 乐 Phone

: 乐 Phone asus : 华硕

: 华硕 alcatel

一加

蓝米

E 派

hike

qmi

友信达 : 友信达

优米

嘉源

intki

星语

欧奇

海派

广信 : 广信

: 广信 nibiru : nibiru

神州

青橙

海信

金立

eton

bohp

小杨树

语信

nubia

爱讯达

寰宇通

mofut

infocus

大唐

邦华

天迈

大显

博瑞

lingwin

iusai

波导

德赛

蓝魔

美图

opsson

benwee

hosin

smartisan : 锤子, Smartisan.

: 锤子, Smartisan. ephone

佰事讯

newman

konka

haier

moto

tcl

天语

doov

天时达

Name of operation system.

Version of operation system.

Full version of operation system.

Detect name of operation system.

Support operation system list:

windows : Windows.

: Windows. macosx : Macintosh.

: Macintosh. ios : iOS.

: iOS. android : Android.

: Android. chromeos : Chrome OS.

: Chrome OS. linux : Linux.

: Linux. wp : Windows Phone.

: Windows Phone. windowsce : Windows CE, include Windows Mobile, Smartphone, PPC.

: Windows CE, include Windows Mobile, Smartphone, PPC. symbian : Symbian OS.

: Symbian OS. blackberry : Blackberry OS.

: Blackberry OS. yunos : Aliyun OS.

NODE ONLY

Following operation system support in NodeJS version of detector :

meego : Meego.

: Meego. smartisan : Smartisan.

Name of browser.

Real version of browser.

In compatibility-mode, Internet Explorer declare it is a old browser. but detector.browser.version return the real version of browser.

For example:

IE9 declare it is a IE7 in compatibility-mode, but detector.browser.version return 9.0 .

Full (real) version of browser.

Browser-mode. In Internet Explorer's compatibility-mode, version and mode is different.

Full mode of browser.

Detect name of browser.

Support browser list:

edge : Microsoft Edge browser.

: Microsoft Edge browser. ie : Microsoft Internet Explorer.

: Microsoft Internet Explorer. chrome : Google Chrome.

: Google Chrome. firefox : Mozilla Firefox.

: Mozilla Firefox. safari : Apple Safari.

: Apple Safari. opera : Opera.

: Opera. 360 : Qihu 360 browser.

: Qihu 360 browser. maxthon : Maxthon.

: Maxthon. sogou : Sogou.

: Sogou. theworld : TheWorld.

: TheWorld. green : GreenBrowser.

: GreenBrowser. qq : QQ Browser.

: QQ Browser. tt : TencentTraveler.

: TencentTraveler. liebao : Cheetah Mobile Inc. （猎豹） Browser.

: Cheetah Mobile Inc. （猎豹） Browser. tao : Taobao （淘宝） Browser.

: Taobao （淘宝） Browser. coolnovo : coolnovo （枫树）

: coolnovo （枫树） saayaa : Saayaa （闪游）

: Saayaa （闪游） uc : UC Browser.

: UC Browser. mi : Build-in browser in Xiaomi （小米）.

: Build-in browser in Xiaomi （小米）. baidu : Baidu （百度） browser.

: Baidu （百度） browser. nokia : Build-in Browser in Nokia （诺基亚）

: Build-in Browser in Nokia （诺基亚） blackberry : 黑莓默认浏览器，版本号与系统版本相同。

: 黑莓默认浏览器，版本号与系统版本相同。 webview : iOS WebView.

: iOS WebView. yandex : Yandex YaBrowser.

: Yandex YaBrowser. micromessenger WeChat （微信）

WeChat （微信） ali-ap : 支付宝手机钱包。

: 支付宝手机钱包。 ali-ap-pd : 支付宝平板客户端。

: 支付宝平板客户端。 ali-am : 支付宝商户客户端。

: 支付宝商户客户端。 ali-tb : 淘宝手机客户端。

: 淘宝手机客户端。 ali-tb-pd : 淘宝平板客户端。

: 淘宝平板客户端。 ali-tm : 天猫手机客户端。

: 天猫手机客户端。 ali-tm-pd : 天猫平板客户端。

NODE ONLY

googlebot : Googlebot

: Googlebot baiduspider : Baiduspider ，百度无线、网页搜索

: Baiduspider ，百度无线、网页搜索 baiduspider-image : 百度图片搜索

: 百度图片搜索 baiduspider-video : 百度视频搜索

: 百度视频搜索 baiduspider-news : 百度新闻搜索

: 百度新闻搜索 baiduspider-favo : 百度收藏搜索

: 百度收藏搜索 baiduspider-cpro : 百度联盟

: 百度联盟 baiduspider-ads : 百度商务搜索

: 百度商务搜索 baiduboxapp : 百度手机搜索客户端

: 百度手机搜索客户端 bingbot : Bingbot 网络爬虫。

: Bingbot 网络爬虫。 msnbot : MSNBot

: MSNBot nuhkbot : Nuhkbot

: Nuhkbot alexabot : Alexabot.

: Alexabot. curl : curl.

: curl. slurpbot : Yahoo! Slurp

Judge is browser in compatibility-mode.

Name of rendering engine.

Version of rendering engine.

Full version of rendering engine.

Mode of rendering engine.

Full-mode of rendering engine.

Detect name of rendering engine.

Support rendering engine list:

edgehtml : Microsoft Edge browser's rendering engine. (Note: version same browser version now.)

: Microsoft Edge browser's rendering engine. (Note: version same browser version now.) trident : Microsoft Trident.

: Microsoft Trident. blink : Google Blink.

: Google Blink. webkit : Apple Webkit.

: Apple Webkit. gecko : Mozilla Gecko.

: Mozilla Gecko. presto : Opera Presto.

: Opera Presto. androidwebkit : Android Webkit.

: Android Webkit. coolpadwebkit : Coolpad Webkit.

: Coolpad Webkit. u2 : UC browser rendering engine v2 .

: UC browser rendering engine . u3 : UC browser rendering engine v3 .

Parse user agent string, return a detector object.

Not Available information:

Not Available name will be na .

. Not Available version will be -1 .

Releases

