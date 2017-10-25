Detectizr

Detectizr is a Modernizr extension to detect

device

device model

device orientation

screen size

operating system

operating system version

operating system version full

browser

browser version

browser engine

browser plugins

Detection of these sets are optional and can be disabled.

Detectable device types are: tv (includes smart tv and game console), mobile, tablet, and desktop. Device models of tv, mobile and tablet are being detected.

Code quality of Detectizr is validated via JSLint & JSHint.

Sample Usage

This is a library that uses your trusty little Modernizr to give you the possibility of specifying required features for a certain stylesheet. Using it is a simple matter, illustrated in the following excerpt:

< html > < head > < script src = "modernizr.js" > </ script > < script src = "detectizr.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > Detectizr.detect({detectScreen: false }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Just remember to include Modernizr before Detectizr, and you're good to go!

Licensed under MIT license.

Note for Modernizr 3.x

You will need to have a build of Modernizr with the addTest (Modernizr.addTest()) option. If done from the website, you can find it

