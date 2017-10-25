Detectizr is a Modernizr extension to detect
Detection of these sets are optional and can be disabled.
Detectable device types are: tv (includes smart tv and game console), mobile, tablet, and desktop. Device models of tv, mobile and tablet are being detected.
Code quality of Detectizr is validated via JSLint & JSHint.
This is a library that uses your trusty little Modernizr to give you the possibility of specifying required features for a certain stylesheet. Using it is a simple matter, illustrated in the following excerpt:
<html>
<head>
<script src="modernizr.js"></script>
<script src="detectizr.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
Detectizr.detect({detectScreen:false});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Just remember to include Modernizr before Detectizr, and you're good to go!
Licensed under MIT license.
You will need to have a build of Modernizr with the addTest (Modernizr.addTest()) option. If done from the website, you can find it