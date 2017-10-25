openbase logo
detectizr

by Baris Aydinoglu
2.2.0 (see all)

A Modernizr extension to detect device, device model, screen size, operating system, and browser details

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

412

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Detectizr

Build Status Stories in Ready devDependency Status jsDelivr Hits

Detectizr is a Modernizr extension to detect

  • device
  • device model
  • device orientation
  • screen size
  • operating system
  • operating system version
  • operating system version full
  • browser
  • browser version
  • browser engine
  • browser plugins

Detection of these sets are optional and can be disabled.

Detectable device types are: tv (includes smart tv and game console), mobile, tablet, and desktop. Device models of tv, mobile and tablet are being detected.

Code quality of Detectizr is validated via JSLint & JSHint.

Sample Usage

This is a library that uses your trusty little Modernizr to give you the possibility of specifying required features for a certain stylesheet. Using it is a simple matter, illustrated in the following excerpt:

<html>
  <head>
    <script src="modernizr.js"></script>
    <script src="detectizr.js"></script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <script>
      Detectizr.detect({detectScreen:false});
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Just remember to include Modernizr before Detectizr, and you're good to go!

Licensed under MIT license.

Note for Modernizr 3.x

You will need to have a build of Modernizr with the addTest (Modernizr.addTest()) option. If done from the website, you can find it

Other interesting projects

  • Modernizr is required for Detectizer. Remember to put Modernizr before Detectizr.
  • Categorizr is a server side device and OS detection script wirtten in PHP. Detectizr inspired by its device detection.
  • [CSS Browser Selector] (http://rafael.adm.br/css_browser_selector/ "CSS Browser Selector") is a client side browser detection script. Detectizr inspired by its browser detection.

