Get the dependencies of an ES6 module

npm install detective-es6

Usage

var detective = require ( 'detective-es6' ); var mySourceCode = fs.readFileSync( 'myfile.js' , 'utf8' ); var dependencies = detective(mySourceCode);

Supports JSX, Flow, and any other features that node-source-walk supports.

You may also (optionally) configure the detective via a second object argument detective(src, options) that supports the following options:

skipTypeImports: (Boolean) whether or not to omit type imports ( import type {foo} from "mylib"; ) in the list of extracted dependencies.

) in the list of extracted dependencies. skipAsyncImports: (Boolean) whether or not to omit async imports ( import('foo') ) in the list of extracted dependencies.

License

MIT