Returns a list of dependencies for a given JavaScript file or AST using any of the AMD module syntaxes.

Inspired by substack/node-detective but built for AMD.

npm install --save detective-amd

Supports JSX code via node-source-walk.

Usage

Let's say we have the following file definitions:

define([ './b' , './c' ], function ( b, c ) { console .log(b, c); }); define({ name : 'foo' }); define( function ( ) { return 'bar' ; });

Here's how you can grab the list of dependencies of a.js synchronously.

var detective = require ( 'detective-amd' ); var srca = fs.readFileSync( 'a.js' , 'utf8' ); console .log(detective(srca));

You may also (optionally) configure the detective via a second object argument detective(src, options) that supports the following options:

skipLazyLoaded : (Boolean) whether or not to omit inner requires in the list of extracted dependencies.

Note: this does not affect the REM form since those inner requires are not "lazily" fetched.

Syntax Support

Supports the 4 forms of AMD module syntax:

"named": define('name', [deps], func)

"dependency list": define([deps], func)

"factory": define(func(require))

"no dependencies": define({})

Extra forms:

"driver script" (or entry-point) syntax: require([deps], func)

"REM" (or CommonJS-like) form: define(function(require, exports, module) {}) .

Also handles dynamically loaded dependencies (ex: inner requires).

Supports driver scripts

You can also find the dependencies from a script that has a top-level require (an app initialization/driver/entry-point script):

require ([ './a' ], function ( a ) { });

Expression-based requires

If there's a require call that doesn't have a string literal but an expression, a string (escodegen-generated) representation will be returned.

For example, if a.js was of the "factory" form and contained a dynamic module name:

define( function ( require ) { var b = require ( './' + str), c = require ( './c' ); console .log(b, c); });

The dependency list will be: [ '\'./\' + str', './c' ]