Returns a list of dependencies for a given JavaScript file or AST using any of the AMD module syntaxes.
Inspired by substack/node-detective but built for AMD.
npm install --save detective-amd
Let's say we have the following file definitions:
// a.js
define(['./b', './c'], function (b, c) {
console.log(b, c);
});
// b.js
define({
name: 'foo'
});
// c.js
define(function () {
return 'bar';
});
Here's how you can grab the list of dependencies of
a.js synchronously.
var detective = require('detective-amd');
var srca = fs.readFileSync('a.js', 'utf8');
// Pass in the source code or an AST (if you've already parsed the file)
console.log(detective(srca)); // prints ['./b', './c']
You may also (optionally) configure the detective via a second object argument
detective(src, options) that supports the following options:
skipLazyLoaded: (Boolean) whether or not to omit inner requires in the list of extracted dependencies.
Supports the 4 forms of AMD module syntax:
define('name', [deps], func)
define([deps], func)
define(func(require))
define({})
Extra forms:
require([deps], func)
define(function(require, exports, module) {}).
Also handles dynamically loaded dependencies (ex: inner requires).
Supports driver scripts
You can also find the dependencies from a script that has a top-level require (an app initialization/driver/entry-point script):
require([
'./a'
], function (a) {
// My app will get booted up from here
});
Expression-based requires
If there's a require call that doesn't have a string literal but an expression, a string (escodegen-generated) representation will be returned.
For example, if
a.js was of the "factory" form and contained a dynamic module name:
// a.js
define(function (require) {
// Assume str is some variable that gets set to a string dynamically
// var str = ...
var b = require('./' + str),
c = require('./c');
console.log(b, c);
});
The dependency list will be:
[ '\'./\' + str', './c' ]