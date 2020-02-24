find all calls to
require() by walking the AST
strings_src.js:
var a = require('a');
var b = require('b');
var c = require('c');
strings.js:
var detective = require('detective');
var fs = require('fs');
var src = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/strings_src.js');
var requires = detective(src);
console.dir(requires);
output:
$ node examples/strings.js
[ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
var detective = require('detective');
Give some source body
src, return an array of all the
require() calls with
string arguments.
The options parameter
opts is passed along to
detective.find().
Give some source body
src, return
found with:
found.strings - an array of each string found in a
require()
found.expressions - an array of each stringified expression found in a
require() call
found.nodes (when
opts.nodes === true) - an array of AST nodes for each
argument found in a
require() call
Optionally:
opts.word - specify a different function name instead of
"require"
opts.nodes - when
true, populate
found.nodes
opts.isRequire(node) - a function returning whether an AST
CallExpression
node is a require call
opts.parse - supply options directly to
acorn with some support for esprima-style
options
range and
loc
opts.ecmaVersion - default: 9
With npm do:
npm install detective
MIT