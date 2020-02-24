detective

find all calls to require() by walking the AST

example

strings

strings_src.js:

var a = require ( 'a' ); var b = require ( 'b' ); var c = require ( 'c' );

strings.js:

var detective = require ( 'detective' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var src = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/strings_src.js' ); var requires = detective(src); console .dir(requires);

output:

$ node examples/strings .js [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]

methods

var detective = require ( 'detective' );

Give some source body src , return an array of all the require() calls with string arguments.

The options parameter opts is passed along to detective.find() .

var found = detective.find(src, opts)

Give some source body src , return found with:

found.strings - an array of each string found in a require()

- an array of each string found in a found.expressions - an array of each stringified expression found in a require() call

- an array of each stringified expression found in a call found.nodes (when opts.nodes === true ) - an array of AST nodes for each argument found in a require() call

Optionally:

opts.word - specify a different function name instead of "require"

- specify a different function name instead of opts.nodes - when true , populate found.nodes

- when , populate opts.isRequire(node) - a function returning whether an AST CallExpression node is a require call

- a function returning whether an AST node is a require call opts.parse - supply options directly to acorn with some support for esprima-style options range and loc

- supply options directly to acorn with some support for esprima-style options and opts.ecmaVersion - default: 9

install

With npm do:

npm install detective

license

MIT