openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

detective

by browserify
5.2.0 (see all)

Find all calls to require() no matter how deeply nested using a proper walk of the AST

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9M

GitHub Stars

398

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

detective

find all calls to require() by walking the AST

build status

example

strings

strings_src.js:

var a = require('a');
var b = require('b');
var c = require('c');

strings.js:

var detective = require('detective');
var fs = require('fs');

var src = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/strings_src.js');
var requires = detective(src);
console.dir(requires);

output:

$ node examples/strings.js
[ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]

methods

var detective = require('detective');

detective(src, opts)

Give some source body src, return an array of all the require() calls with string arguments.

The options parameter opts is passed along to detective.find().

var found = detective.find(src, opts)

Give some source body src, return found with:

  • found.strings - an array of each string found in a require()
  • found.expressions - an array of each stringified expression found in a require() call
  • found.nodes (when opts.nodes === true) - an array of AST nodes for each argument found in a require() call

Optionally:

  • opts.word - specify a different function name instead of "require"
  • opts.nodes - when true, populate found.nodes
  • opts.isRequire(node) - a function returning whether an AST CallExpression node is a require call
  • opts.parse - supply options directly to acorn with some support for esprima-style options range and loc
  • opts.ecmaVersion - default: 9

install

With npm do:

npm install detective

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial