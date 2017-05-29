Gives easy access to left/right/up/down swipe events for iOS and other touch devices.

Based on Andreas Waltl's jQuery TouchWipe.

How to use

$( ".selector" ).on( 'swipeleft' , function ( ) { }) .on( 'swiperight' , function ( ) { }) .on( 'swipeup' , function ( ) { }) .on( 'swipedown' , function ( ) { });

This won't have any effect on non-touch devices. You can rely on:

$.detectSwipe.enabled // true on touch devices, false otherwise

Global setting: