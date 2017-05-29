Gives easy access to left/right/up/down swipe events for iOS and other touch devices.
Based on Andreas Waltl's jQuery TouchWipe.
$(".selector").on('swipeleft', function(){ /*...*/ })
.on('swiperight', function(){ /*...*/ })
.on('swipeup', function(){ /*...*/ })
.on('swipedown', function(){ /*...*/ });
This won't have any effect on non-touch devices. You can rely on:
$.detectSwipe.enabled // true on touch devices, false otherwise
Global setting:
$.detectSwipe.threshold // The number of pixels your finger must move to trigger a swipe event. Defaults is 20.
$.detectSwipe.preventDefault // Should touchmove events be prevented? Defaults to true.