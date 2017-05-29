openbase logo
detect_swipe

by Marc-André Lafortune
2.1.4

Simple jQuery extension for swipe events on touch devices

Documentation
109

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jquery.detectSwipe

Gives easy access to left/right/up/down swipe events for iOS and other touch devices.

Based on Andreas Waltl's jQuery TouchWipe.

How to use

$(".selector").on('swipeleft',  function(){ /*...*/ })
              .on('swiperight', function(){ /*...*/ })
              .on('swipeup',    function(){ /*...*/ })
              .on('swipedown',  function(){ /*...*/ });

This won't have any effect on non-touch devices. You can rely on:

$.detectSwipe.enabled // true on touch devices, false otherwise

Global setting:

$.detectSwipe.threshold // The number of pixels your finger must move to trigger a swipe event.  Defaults is 20.
$.detectSwipe.preventDefault // Should touchmove events be prevented?  Defaults to true.

