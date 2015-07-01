Last update: Aug 7 2013
In the past few months both Mozilla and Google made some changes to their browsers that make it almost impossible to do what detect-zoom is here to do:
On Firefox 18 Mozilla changes the
devicePixelRatio value on manual zoom (cmd/ctrl +/-), making it impossible
to know whether the browser is in zoom mode or is it a retina device, ignoring what the word DEVICE represents.
I personally believe someone there refuses to admit this is a mistake and revert this decision.
On Chrome 27 (Meaning WebKit and Blink)
webkitTextSizeAdjust was deprecated on desktops versions of the browser.
This was the only bullet proof way to detect zoom in desktop chrome that I am aware of.
There are couple of other ways, but they don't cover all the bases - one uses SVG but is not working in iFrames, the other uses window.inner/outerWidth and is not working when there is a sidebar or the DevTools are open on the side.
Detecting the browser zoom level and device pixel ratio relative to the zoom level.
It can be used to show higher-resolution
canvas or
img when necessary,
to warn users that your site's layout will be broken in their current zoom level,
and much more.
Personally I'm maintaining it to use Detect-zoom in Wix.com's editor to warn users
that their browser is in zoom mode before saving important changes to their website.
Don't worry, he is well. As of January 2013 @yonran stopped maintaining his source of detect-zoom, and transferred the repository to me. If you are looking to update previous versions note that there were some breaking changes
DetectZoom object name changed to
detectZoom
DetectZoom.ratio() is no longer publicly accessible
See the Live Example section in http://tombigel.github.com/detect-zoom/
Detect-zoom has only two public functions:
zoom() Returns the zoom level of the user's browser using Javascript.
device() Returns the device pixel ratio multiplied by the zoom level (Read more about devicePixelRatio at QuirksMode)
<script src="detect-zoom.js"></script>
<script>
var zoom = detectZoom.zoom();
var device = detectZoom.device();
console.log(zoom, device);
</script>
AMD Usage
require(['detect-zoom'], function(detectZoom){
var zoom = detectZoom.zoom();
});
Installing with NPM
> npm install detect-zoom
Detect-zoom is not complete, many parts of the code are 6 to 12 months old and I'm still reviewing them I need help testing different browsers, finding better ways to measure zoom on problematic browsers (ahm.. Firefox.. ahm) patches are more than welcome.
Detect-zoom is dual-licensed under the WTFPL and MIT license, at the recipient's choice.