Node.js implementation of port detector

Usage

$ npm i detect-port --save

const detect = require ( 'detect-port' ); detect(port, (err, _port) => { if (err) { console .log(err); } if (port == _port) { console .log( `port: ${port} was not occupied` ); } else { console .log( `port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port} ` ); } }); const co = require ( 'co' ); co( function *( ) { const _port = yield detect(port); if (port == _port) { console .log( `port: ${port} was not occupied` ); } else { console .log( `port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port} ` ); } }); detect(port) .then( _port => { if (port == _port) { console .log( `port: ${port} was not occupied` ); } else { console .log( `port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port} ` ); } }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

Command Line Tool

$ npm i detect-port -g

Quick Start

$ detect $ detect 80 $ detect --verbose $ detect -- help

FAQ

Most likely network error, check that your /etc/hosts and make sure the content below:

127 .0 .0 .1 localhost 255 .255 .255 .255 broadcasthost ::1 localhost

License

MIT