openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

detect-port

by node-modules
1.3.0 (see all)

Node.js implementation of port detector

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1M

GitHub Stars

313

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

NPM version build status Test coverage npm download

Node.js implementation of port detector

Who are using

For more

Usage

$ npm i detect-port --save

const detect = require('detect-port');

/**
 * callback usage
 */

detect(port, (err, _port) => {
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  }

  if (port == _port) {
    console.log(`port: ${port} was not occupied`);
  } else {
    console.log(`port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port}`);
  }
});

/**
 * for a yield syntax instead of callback function implement
 */

const co = require('co');

co(function *() {
  const _port = yield detect(port);

  if (port == _port) {
    console.log(`port: ${port} was not occupied`);
  } else {
    console.log(`port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port}`);
  }
});

/**
 * use as a promise
 */

detect(port)
  .then(_port => {
    if (port == _port) {
      console.log(`port: ${port} was not occupied`);
    } else {
      console.log(`port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port}`);
    }
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err);
  });

Command Line Tool

$ npm i detect-port -g

Quick Start

# get an available port randomly
$ detect

# detect pointed port
$ detect 80

# output verbose log
$ detect --verbose

# more help
$ detect --help

FAQ

Most likely network error, check that your /etc/hosts and make sure the content below:

127.0.0.1       localhost
255.255.255.255 broadcasthost
::1             localhost

Contributors


xudafeng

fengmk2

ziczhu

gaearon

chnliquan

popomore


antife-yinyue

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Fri Oct 15 2021 11:12:15 GMT+0800.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial