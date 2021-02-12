Detect Passive Events

Detects if the browser supports passive event listeners. Tree-shakable and side-effect free. Also available as part of detect-it .

Live detection test

Note that the code used in the detection is adapted from this Passive Events Explainer.

Using detect-passive-events

npm install --save detect-passive-events

import { supportsPassiveEvents } from 'detect-passive-events' ; if (supportsPassiveEvents) { document .addEventListener( 'scroll' , handleScroll, { capture : false , passive : true }); } else { document .addEventListener( 'scroll' , handleScroll, false ); }

Or use the script directly in the browser

Optionally, instead using npm install you can the load the script directly in the browser. A minified UMD version is available from Unpkg for this purpose.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/detect-passive-events@2/dist/detect-passive-events.umd.production.js" > </ script >