Detects if the browser supports passive event listeners. Tree-shakable and side-effect free. Also available as part of
detect-it.
Note that the code used in the detection is adapted from this Passive Events Explainer.
detect-passive-events
npm install --save detect-passive-events
// supportsPassiveEvents is a boolean
import { supportsPassiveEvents } from 'detect-passive-events';
if (supportsPassiveEvents) {
// passive events are supported by the browser
document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, { capture: false, passive: true });
} else {
// passive events are not supported by the browser
document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, false);
}
Optionally, instead using
npm install you can the load the script directly in the browser. A minified UMD version is available from Unpkg for this purpose.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/detect-passive-events@2/dist/detect-passive-events.umd.production.js"></script>
// it will be available on the window as DetectPassiveEvents
if (window.DetectPassiveEvents.supportsPassiveEvents) {
document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, { capture: false, passive: true });
} else {
document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, false);
}