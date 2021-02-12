openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dpe

detect-passive-events

by Rafael Pedicini
2.0.3 (see all)

Detect if the browser supports passive event listeners

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

193K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Detect Passive Events

Detects if the browser supports passive event listeners. Tree-shakable and side-effect free. Also available as part of detect-it.

Live detection test

npm npm bundle size npm type definitions

Note that the code used in the detection is adapted from this Passive Events Explainer.

Using detect-passive-events

npm install --save detect-passive-events

// supportsPassiveEvents is a boolean
import { supportsPassiveEvents } from 'detect-passive-events';

if (supportsPassiveEvents) {
  // passive events are supported by the browser
  document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, { capture: false, passive: true });
} else {
  // passive events are not supported by the browser
  document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, false);
}

Or use the script directly in the browser

Optionally, instead using npm install you can the load the script directly in the browser. A minified UMD version is available from Unpkg for this purpose.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/detect-passive-events@2/dist/detect-passive-events.umd.production.js"></script>

// it will be available on the window as DetectPassiveEvents
if (window.DetectPassiveEvents.supportsPassiveEvents) {
  document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, { capture: false, passive: true });
} else {
  document.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, false);
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial