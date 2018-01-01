



Detect Mobile Browser

Small plugin to detect mobile browser

Usage Frontend:-

alert(SmartPhone.isAndroid());

OR

alert(SmartPhone.isAny());

OR (browserify):

var SmartPhone = require ( 'detect-mobile-browser' )( false ); module .exports = ( function ( $ ) { $( document ).ready( function ( ) { alert(SmartPhone.isAny()); }); })(jQuery);

Usage Backend:-

Use as an ExpressJS middleware

var mobileBrowser = require ( 'detect-mobile-browser' ); ... ... app.use(mobileBrowser()); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { ... ... console .log(req.SmartPhone.isAny()); ... ... console .log(res.locals.SmartPhone.isAny()); ... ... });

Bower

$ bower install browser-detector

NPM

$ npm install detect-mobile-browser

SPM

$ spm install detect-mobile-browser

List of detection functions: