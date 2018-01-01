openbase logo
dmb

detect-mobile-browser

by Mudaser Ali
5.0.0 (see all)

It is a very simple & small javascript lib to detect all major modern mobile browsers in both backend & frontend

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

527

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build NPM Version NPM Downloads Inline docs Coverage Status
NPM

Detect Mobile Browser

Small plugin to detect mobile browser

Usage Frontend:-

alert(SmartPhone.isAndroid());

OR

alert(SmartPhone.isAny());

OR (browserify):

var SmartPhone = require('detect-mobile-browser')(false);
module.exports = (function($) {
    $(document).ready(function() {
      alert(SmartPhone.isAny());
    });
})(jQuery);

Usage Backend:-

Use as an ExpressJS middleware

var mobileBrowser = require('detect-mobile-browser');

...
...

app.use(mobileBrowser());

app.get('/', function (req, res){
    ...
    ...
    //in req
    console.log(req.SmartPhone.isAny());

    ...
    ...

    //in res locals to use in templates
    console.log(res.locals.SmartPhone.isAny());

    ...
    ...

});

Bower

$ bower install browser-detector --save

NPM

$ npm install detect-mobile-browser --save

SPM

$ spm install detect-mobile-browser --save

List of detection functions:

  • isAndroid
  • isBlackBerry
  • isBlackBerryPlayBook
  • isBlackBerry10
  • isIOS
  • isIPhone
  • isIPad
  • isIPod
  • isOpera
  • isWindows
  • isWindowsMobile
  • isWindowsDesktop
  • isFireFox
  • isNexus
  • isKindleFire
  • isPalm
  • isAny

