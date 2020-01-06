openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
di

detect-installed

by Charlike Mike Reagent
2.0.4 (see all)

Checks that given package name is installed locally or globally. Support sync and callback api.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

detect-installed NPM version NPM downloads npm total downloads

Checks that given package is installed globally or locally.

code climate standard code style linux build status windows build status coverage status dependency status

You might also be interested in get-installed-path.

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install detect-installed --save

or install using yarn

$ yarn add detect-installed

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

const detectInstalled = require('detect-installed')

API

detectInstalled

Detect if some package nameis installed globally or locally. By default checks if it exists in globally installed modules, using global-modules. Pass opts.local to check if it exists in locally installed modules or in opts.cwd dir.

Params

  • name {String}: package name
  • opts {Object}: pass opts.local to check locally
  • returns {Promise}: always resolved promise, never rejected

Example

const detectInstalled = require('detect-installed')

detectInstalled('npm').then((exists) => {
  console.log(exists) // => true
})

detectInstalled('foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw').then((exists) => {
  console.log(exists) // => false
})

detectInstalled('npm', {
  local: true
}).then((exists) => {
  console.log(exists) // => false
})

detectInstalled('global-modules', {
  local: true
}).then((exists) => {
  console.log(exists) // => true
})

// If you are using it for some sub-directory
// pass `opts.cwd` to be where the `node_modules`
// folder is.
process.chidr('foo-bar-baz')
detectInstalled('global-modules', {
  local: true,
  cwd: '../'
}).then((exists) => console.log(exists)) // => true

.sync

Synchronously check if package name exists as locally or globally installed modules.

Params

  • name {String}: package name
  • opts {Object}: pass opts.local to check locally
  • returns {Boolean}: false, if error or not exists globally/locally

Example

const detectInstalled = require('detect-installed')

const exists = detectInstalled.sync('npm') // => true
const result = detectInstalled.sync('global-modules', { local: true }) // => true
  • always-done: Handle completion and errors with elegance! Support for streams, callbacks, promises, child processes, async/await and sync functions. A drop-in replacement… more | homepage
  • get-installed-path: Get locally or globally installation path of given package name | homepage
  • global-modules: The directory used by npm for globally installed npm modules. | homepage
  • is-installed: Checks that given package is installed on the system - globally or locally. | homepage
  • minibase: Minimalist alternative for Base. Build complex APIs with small units called plugins. Works well with most of the already existing… more | homepage
  • try-catch-core: Low-level package to handle completion and errors of sync or asynchronous functions, using once and dezalgo libs. Useful for and… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guidelines for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
If you need some help and can spent some cash, feel free to contact me at CodeMentor.io too.

In short: If you want to contribute to that project, please follow these things

  1. Please DO NOT edit README.md, CHANGELOG.md and .verb.md files. See "Building docs" section.
  2. Ensure anything is okey by installing the dependencies and run the tests. See "Running tests" section.
  3. Always use npm run commit to commit changes instead of git commit, because it is interactive and user-friendly. It uses commitizen behind the scenes, which follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.
  4. Do NOT bump the version in package.json. For that we use npm run release, which is standard-version and follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.

Thanks a lot! :)

Building docs

Documentation and that readme is generated using verb-generate-readme, which is a verb generator, so you need to install both of them and then run verb command like that

$ npm install verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme --global && verb

Please don't edit the README directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.

Running tests

Clone repository and run the following in that cloned directory

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Charlike Mike Reagent

License

Copyright © 2016, Charlike Mike Reagent. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.2.0, on December 11, 2016.
Project scaffolded using charlike cli.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial