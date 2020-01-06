Checks that given package is installed globally or locally.
Install with npm
$ npm install detect-installed --save
or install using yarn
$ yarn add detect-installed
For more use-cases see the tests
const detectInstalled = require('detect-installed')
Detect if some package
nameis installed globally or locally. By default checks if it exists in globally installed modules, using global-modules. Pass
opts.localto check if it exists in locally installed modules or in
opts.cwddir.
Params
name {String}: package name
opts {Object}: pass
opts.local to check locally
returns {Promise}: always resolved promise, never rejected
Example
const detectInstalled = require('detect-installed')
detectInstalled('npm').then((exists) => {
console.log(exists) // => true
})
detectInstalled('foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw').then((exists) => {
console.log(exists) // => false
})
detectInstalled('npm', {
local: true
}).then((exists) => {
console.log(exists) // => false
})
detectInstalled('global-modules', {
local: true
}).then((exists) => {
console.log(exists) // => true
})
// If you are using it for some sub-directory
// pass `opts.cwd` to be where the `node_modules`
// folder is.
process.chidr('foo-bar-baz')
detectInstalled('global-modules', {
local: true,
cwd: '../'
}).then((exists) => console.log(exists)) // => true
Synchronously check if package
nameexists as locally or globally installed modules.
Params
name {String}: package name
opts {Object}: pass
opts.local to check locally
returns {Boolean}: false, if error or not exists globally/locally
Example
const detectInstalled = require('detect-installed')
const exists = detectInstalled.sync('npm') // => true
const result = detectInstalled.sync('global-modules', { local: true }) // => true
