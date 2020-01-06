Checks that given package is installed globally or locally.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install detect-installed

or install using yarn

$ yarn add detect-installed

Usage

const detectInstalled = require ( 'detect-installed' )

API

Detect if some package name is installed globally or locally. By default checks if it exists in globally installed modules, using global-modules. Pass opts.local to check if it exists in locally installed modules or in opts.cwd dir.

Params

name {String} : package name

: package name opts {Object} : pass opts.local to check locally

: pass to check locally returns {Promise}: always resolved promise, never rejected

Example

const detectInstalled = require ( 'detect-installed' ) detectInstalled( 'npm' ).then( ( exists ) => { console .log(exists) }) detectInstalled( 'foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw' ).then( ( exists ) => { console .log(exists) }) detectInstalled( 'npm' , { local : true }).then( ( exists ) => { console .log(exists) }) detectInstalled( 'global-modules' , { local : true }).then( ( exists ) => { console .log(exists) }) process.chidr( 'foo-bar-baz' ) detectInstalled( 'global-modules' , { local : true , cwd : '../' }).then( ( exists ) => console .log(exists))

Synchronously check if package name exists as locally or globally installed modules.

Params

name {String} : package name

: package name opts {Object} : pass opts.local to check locally

: pass to check locally returns {Boolean}: false, if error or not exists globally/locally

Example

const detectInstalled = require ( 'detect-installed' ) const exists = detectInstalled.sync( 'npm' ) const result = detectInstalled.sync( 'global-modules' , { local : true })

Author

Charlike Mike Reagent

License

Copyright © 2016, Charlike Mike Reagent. Released under the MIT license.

