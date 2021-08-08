Detect the indentation of code
Pass in a string of any kind of text and get the indentation.
$ npm install detect-indent
Here we modify a JSON file while persisting the indentation:
import fs from 'node:fs';
import detectIndent from 'detect-indent';
/*
{
"ilove": "pizza"
}
*/
const file = fs.readFileSync('foo.json', 'utf8');
// Tries to detect the indentation and falls back to a default if it can't
const indent = detectIndent(file).indent || ' ';
const json = JSON.parse(file);
json.ilove = 'unicorns';
fs.writeFileSync('foo.json', JSON.stringify(json, undefined, indent));
/*
{
"ilove": "unicorns"
}
*/
Accepts a string and returns an object with stats about the indentation:
amount {number} - Amount of indentation, for example
2
type {'tab' | 'space' | undefined} - Type of indentation. Possible values are
'tab',
'space' or
undefined if no indentation is detected
indent {string} - Actual indentation
The current algorithm looks for the most common difference between two consecutive non-empty lines.
In the following example, even if the 4-space indentation is used 3 times whereas the 2-space one is used 2 times, it is detected as less used because there were only 2 differences with this value instead of 4 for the 2-space indentation:
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
background: gray;
}
p {
line-height: 1.3em;
margin-top: 1em;
text-indent: 2em;
}
Furthermore, if there are more than one most used difference, the indentation with the most lines is selected.
In the following example, the indentation is detected as 4-spaces:
body {
background: gray;
}
p {
line-height: 1.3em;
margin-top: 1em;
text-indent: 2em;
}