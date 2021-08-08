Detect the indentation of code

Pass in a string of any kind of text and get the indentation.

Use cases

Persisting the indentation when modifying a file.

Have new content match the existing indentation.

Setting the right indentation in your editor.

Install

npm install detect-indent

Usage

Here we modify a JSON file while persisting the indentation:

import fs from 'node:fs' ; import detectIndent from 'detect-indent' ; const file = fs.readFileSync( 'foo.json' , 'utf8' ); const indent = detectIndent(file).indent || ' ' ; const json = JSON .parse(file); json.ilove = 'unicorns' ; fs.writeFileSync( 'foo.json' , JSON .stringify(json, undefined , indent));

API

Accepts a string and returns an object with stats about the indentation:

amount {number} - Amount of indentation, for example 2

{number} - Amount of indentation, for example type {'tab' | 'space' | undefined} - Type of indentation. Possible values are 'tab' , 'space' or undefined if no indentation is detected

{'tab' | 'space' | undefined} - Type of indentation. Possible values are , or if no indentation is detected indent {string} - Actual indentation

Algorithm

The current algorithm looks for the most common difference between two consecutive non-empty lines.

In the following example, even if the 4-space indentation is used 3 times whereas the 2-space one is used 2 times, it is detected as less used because there were only 2 differences with this value instead of 4 for the 2-space indentation:

html { box-sizing : border-box; } body { background : gray; } p { line-height : 1.3em ; margin-top : 1em ; text-indent : 2em ; }

Source.

Furthermore, if there are more than one most used difference, the indentation with the most lines is selected.

In the following example, the indentation is detected as 4-spaces:

body { background : gray; } p { line-height : 1.3em ; margin-top : 1em ; text-indent : 2em ; }

Related

detect-indent-cli - CLI for this module

detect-newline - Detect the dominant newline character of a string

detect-indent-rs - Rust port