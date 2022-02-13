Detect GPU

Classifies GPUs based on their 3D rendering benchmark score allowing the developer to provide sensible default settings for graphically intensive applications. Think of it like a user-agent detection for the GPU but more powerful.

Installation

By default we use the UNPKG CDN to host the benchmark data. If you would like to serve the benchmark data yourself download the required benchmarking data from benchmarks.tar.gz and serve it from a public directory.

Make sure you have Node.js installed.

$ npm install detect-gpu

Usage

import { getGPUTier } from 'detect-gpu' ; ( async ( ) => { const gpuTier = await getGPUTier( ); } ) () ;

detect-gpu uses rendering benchmark scores (framerate, normalized by resolution) in order to determine what tier should be assigned to the user's GPU. If no WebGLContext can be created, the GPU is blocklisted or the GPU has reported to render on less than 15 fps tier: 0 is assigned. One should provide a fallback to a non-WebGL experience.

Based on the reported fps the GPU is then classified into either tier: 1 (>= 15 fps) , tier: 2 (>= 30 fps) or tier: 3 (>= 60 fps) . The higher the tier the more graphically intensive workload you can offer to the user.

API

getGPUTier({ benchmarksURL?: string ; glContext?: WebGLRenderingContext | WebGL2RenderingContext; failIfMajorPerformanceCaveat?: boolean ; mobileTiers?: number []; desktopTiers?: number []; override?: { renderer?: string ; isIpad?: boolean ; isMobile?: boolean ; screenSize?: { width: number ; height: number }; loadBenchmarks?: ( file: string ) => Promise <ModelEntry[]>; }; })

Support

Special care has been taken to make sure all browsers that support WebGL are also supported by detect-gpu including IE 11 .

Changelog

