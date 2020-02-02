Detect file type by signatures. file-type inspired
jpg, png, gif, webp, flif, cr2, tif, bmp, jxr, psd, zip, epub, xpi, tar, rar, gz, bz2, 7z, dmg, mov, mp4, m4v, m4a, 3g2, 3gp, avi, wav, qcp, mid, mkv, webm, wasm, asf, wmv, wma, mpg, mp3, opus, ogg, ogv, oga, ogm, ogx, spx, flac, ape, wv, amr, pdf, exe, swf, rtf, woff, woff2, eot, ttf, otf, ico, cur, flv, ps, xz, sqlite, nes, dex, crx, elf, cab, deb, ar, rpm, Z, lz, msi, mxf, mts, blend, bpg, jp2, jpx, jpm, mj2, aif, xml, svg, mobi, heic, ktx, dcm, mpc, ics, glb, pcap, html
npm i --save detect-file-type
var detect = require('detect-file-type');
detect.fromFile('./image.jpg', function(err, result) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(result); // { ext: 'jpg', mime: 'image/jpeg' }
});
Detect file type from hard disk
filePath - path to file
bufferLength - (optional) Buffer size (in bytes) starting from the start of file. By default 500. If size of file less than 500 bytes then param the same as size of the file
callback
Detect file type from buffer
buffer - uint8array/Buffer
callback
Detect file type from buffer
fd - file descriptor
bufferLength - (optional) Buffer size (in bytes) starting from the start of fd. By default 500. If size of file less than 500 bytes then param the same as size of the file
callback
Add new signature for file type detecting
signature - a signature. See section about it below
Add custom function which receive buffer and trying to detect file type.
fn - function which receive buffer
This method needed for more complicated cases like html or xml for example. Truly uncomfortable to detect html via signatures because html format has a lot of "magic numbers" in the different places. So you can install is-html package for example and use its functionality.
const detect = require('detect-file-type');
const isHtml = require('is-html');
detect.addCustomFunction((buffer) => {
const str = buffer.toString();
if (isHtml(str)) {
return {
ext: 'html',
mime: 'text/html'
}
}
return false;
});
detect.fromFile('./some.html', (err, result) => {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(result); // { ext: 'html', mime: 'text/html' }
});
Note: custom function should be pure (without any async operations)
Detecting of file type work via signatures. The simplest signature in JSON format looks like:
{
"type": "jpg",
"ext": "jpg",
"mime": "image/jpeg",
"rules": [
{ "type": "equal", "start": 0, "end": 2, "bytes": "ffd8" }
]
}
params:
type - signature type, mostly it's the same as param 'ext'
ext - file extension
iana - optional iana registered mime type - will be added when actual used mime differs from iana, or when the old mime type we used was wrong
mime - mime type of file
rules - list of rules for detecting
More details about param
rules:
This param have to be array of objects
type - a rule type. There are available a few types:
equal,
notEqual,
contains,
notContains,
or,
and,
default
search - a searching rule, that keeps the offset of the searched bytes in a special id.
search_ref - a reference to a previously performed search,
start and
end will be offset by it.
equal - here is required field
bytes. We get a dump of buffer from
start (equals 0 by default) to
end (equals buffer.length by default). After that we compare the dump with value in param
bytes. If values are equal then this rule is correct.
notEqual - here is required field
bytes. We get a dump of buffer from
start (equals 0 by default) to
end (equals buffer.length by default). After that we compare the dump with value in param
bytes. If values aren't equal then this rule is correct.
contains - here is required field
bytes. We get a dump of buffer from
start (equals 0 by default) to
end (equals buffer.length by default). After that we try to find the sequence from
bytes in this dump. If the dump contains
bytes then rules is correct.
notContains - here is required field
bytes. We get a dump of buffer from
start (equals 0 by default) to
end (equals buffer.length by default). After that we try to find the sequence from
bytes in this dump. If the dump contains
bytes then rules is incorrect.
or and
and
Actually, these types are necessary when you work with complicated signatures. For example, when file contains few sequences of bytes in different parts of file. Here is required field 'rules', where you should define set of another rules. See example:
{
"type": "tif",
"ext": "tif",
"mime": "image/tiff",
"rules": [
{ "type": "and", "rules":
[
{ "type": "notEqual", "start": 8, "end": 10, "bytes": "4352" },
{ "type": "or", "rules":
[
{ "type": "equal", "start": 0, "end": 4, "bytes": "49492a00" },
{ "type": "equal", "start": 0, "end": 4, "bytes": "4d4d002a" }
]
}
]
}
]
}
Explanation: If dump starts from 8th byte and ends to 10th byte isn't equal "4352", and dump starts from 0 and ends to 4th byte is equal "49492a00" or is equal "4d4d002a" then data looks like file with 'tif' format.
or - means that any rules from
rules should be correct. If at least 1 rule is correct then list are correct too.
and - means that each rule from
rules should be correct. If all rules are correct then list is correct. When at least 1 rule fail then all list is incorrect.
The rules
or and
and can be nested without restrictions.
The
default type is special and is used as a fallback when a set of
or rules did not match, inside a larger tree with multiple mime detections.
search object
id - id to assign to the result (reference later with
search_ref)
start/
end - range to search in
bytes - bytes to search for
WTFPL © Dmitry Pavlovsky