Detects if a file exists and returns the resolved filepath.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save detect-file

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add detect-file

Usage

var detect = require ( 'detect-file' );

API

Detect the given filepath if it exists.

Params

filepath {String} : filepath to detect.

: filepath to detect. options {Object} : Additional options.

: Additional options. options.nocase {Boolean} : Set this to true to force case-insensitive filename checks. This is useful on case sensitive file systems.

: Set this to to force case-insensitive filename checks. This is useful on case sensitive file systems. returns {String}: Returns the detected filepath if it exists, otherwise returns null .

Example

var res = detect( 'package.json' ); console .log(res); var res = detect( 'fake-file.json' ); console .log(res)

Case sensitive file systems

When using the nocase option, this library will attempt to detect the filepath with the following methods:

Try to read all files in the filepath using fs.readdirSync . If successful and filepath is a directory, return the filepath . Try to read all files in the filepath 's directory using fs.readdirSync . If successful, do case insensitive comparasions of the filepath to the files in filepath 's directory.

About

