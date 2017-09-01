Detects if a file exists and returns the resolved filepath.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save detect-file
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add detect-file
var detect = require('detect-file');
Detect the given
filepath if it exists.
Params
filepath {String}: filepath to detect.
options {Object}: Additional options.
options.nocase {Boolean}: Set this to
true to force case-insensitive filename checks. This is useful on case sensitive file systems.
returns {String}: Returns the detected filepath if it exists, otherwise returns
null.
Example
var res = detect('package.json');
console.log(res);
//=> "package.json"
var res = detect('fake-file.json');
console.log(res)
//=> null
When using the
nocase option, this library will attempt to detect the filepath with the following methods:
filepath using
fs.readdirSync. If successful and
filepath is a directory, return the
filepath.
filepath's directory using
fs.readdirSync. If successful, do case insensitive comparasions of the
filepath to the files in
filepath's directory.
