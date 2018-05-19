openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dc

detect-conflict

by Simon Boudrias
1.0.1 (see all)

Small utility library that check if a new file content can be merged safely in the on-disk existing file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

234K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

detect-conflict Build Status

Small utility library that check if a new file content can be merged safely in the on-disk existing file.

Usage

Example

var conflict = require('detect-conflict');

var isConflicting = conflict('some-file-name.js', 'var newContent;');

It'll return true if a conflict is found, false otherwise.

API

conflict(filepath : string, contents : Buffer | String)

If the contents is passed as a string, we assume it is utf8 encoded. Pass a Buffer if you want to compare special encoding.

If filepath points to a directory, we'll always return true.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial