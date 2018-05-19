Small utility library that check if a new file content can be merged safely in the on-disk existing file.
var conflict = require('detect-conflict');
var isConflicting = conflict('some-file-name.js', 'var newContent;');
It'll return
true if a conflict is found,
false otherwise.
conflict(filepath : string, contents : Buffer | String)
If the
contents is passed as a string, we assume it is utf8 encoded. Pass a
Buffer if you want to compare special encoding.
If
filepath points to a directory, we'll always return
true.