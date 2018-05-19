Small utility library that check if a new file content can be merged safely in the on-disk existing file.

Usage

Example

var conflict = require ( 'detect-conflict' ); var isConflicting = conflict( 'some-file-name.js' , 'var newContent;' );

It'll return true if a conflict is found, false otherwise.

API

conflict(filepath : string, contents : Buffer | String)

If the contents is passed as a string, we assume it is utf8 encoded. Pass a Buffer if you want to compare special encoding.