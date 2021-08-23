openbase logo
dce

detect-character-encoding

by Jakob Krigovsky
0.8.0 (see all)

Detect character encoding using ICU

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

detect-character-encoding

Detect character encoding using ICU

Tip: If you don’t need ICU in particular, consider using ced, which is based on Google’s lighter compact_enc_det library.

Installation

$ npm install detect-character-encoding

detect-character-encoding is a C++ addon. Therefore, you may need to install various build tools. Check node-gyp’s readme for more information.

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const detectCharacterEncoding = require('detect-character-encoding');

const fileBuffer = fs.readFileSync('file.txt');
const charsetMatch = detectCharacterEncoding(fileBuffer);

console.log(charsetMatch);
// {
//   encoding: 'UTF-8',
//   confidence: 60
// }

detect-character-encoding may return null if no charset matches.

Supported operating systems

  • macOS Big Sur
  • Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04
  • Debian 11, 10, and 9

detect-character-encoding does not support 32-bit operating systems.

Supported character sets

As listed in ICU’s user guide:

  • UTF-8
  • UTF-16BE
  • UTF-16LE
  • UTF-32BE
  • UTF-32LE
  • Shift_JIS
  • ISO-2022-JP
  • ISO-2022-CN
  • ISO-2022-KR
  • GB18030
  • Big5
  • EUC-JP
  • EUC-KR
  • ISO-8859-1
  • ISO-8859-2
  • ISO-8859-5
  • ISO-8859-6
  • ISO-8859-7
  • ISO-8859-8
  • ISO-8859-9
  • windows-1250
  • windows-1251
  • windows-1252
  • windows-1253
  • windows-1254
  • windows-1255
  • windows-1256
  • KOI8-R
  • IBM420
  • IBM424

License

detect-character-encoding is licensed under the BSD 2-clause license but includes third-party software under different licenses. See LICENSE.md for the full license text.

