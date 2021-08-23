Detect character encoding using ICU

Tip: If you don’t need ICU in particular, consider using ced, which is based on Google’s lighter compact_enc_det library.

Installation

npm install detect-character-encoding

detect-character-encoding is a C++ addon. Therefore, you may need to install various build tools. Check node-gyp’s readme for more information.

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const detectCharacterEncoding = require ( 'detect-character-encoding' ); const fileBuffer = fs.readFileSync( 'file.txt' ); const charsetMatch = detectCharacterEncoding(fileBuffer); console .log(charsetMatch);

detect-character-encoding may return null if no charset matches.

Supported operating systems

macOS Big Sur

Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04

Debian 11, 10, and 9

detect-character-encoding does not support 32-bit operating systems.

Supported character sets

As listed in ICU’s user guide:

UTF-8

UTF-16BE

UTF-16LE

UTF-32BE

UTF-32LE

Shift_JIS

ISO-2022-JP

ISO-2022-CN

ISO-2022-KR

GB18030

Big5

EUC-JP

EUC-KR

ISO-8859-1

ISO-8859-2

ISO-8859-5

ISO-8859-6

ISO-8859-7

ISO-8859-8

ISO-8859-9

windows-1250

windows-1251

windows-1252

windows-1253

windows-1254

windows-1255

windows-1256

KOI8-R

IBM420

IBM424

License