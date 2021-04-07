<head>
document.addEventListener('onautocomplete', function(e) {
e.target.hasAttribute('autocompleted'); // true or false
e.preventDefault(); // prevent autocomplete
// do you stuff...
})
Small javascript library to detect browser autofill of form elements. Usefull for implementing floating labels or appling custom styles.
Modern browsers all have some ability to autocomplete the forms in a web page. It can be a login or a registration form, and the autofill can be triggered automatiaclly by the browser or manually by the user. In both cases there is no native way to detect the autocomplete. This is where this small library comes in handy.
Every browser has it's own way to autocomplete a form. Basically this library creates and triggers a
CustomEvent called
autocomplete every time this happends.
Furthermore this custom event can be prevented like all native events in order to block browser autofill using
e.preventDefault().
onautocomplete
onautocomplete cancel
onautocomplete
|CustomEvent
|Edge
|IE11
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|iOS
onautocomplete
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
* This script uses different technics to detect autofill based on the browser:
:-webkit-autofill to trigger a custom animation.
inputType property of the event.
data property.
The demos can be tested on every browser. If something is not working properly, please open an issue or a PR.
|Title
|Source code
|Live demo
|Fake login page
|Code
|Live