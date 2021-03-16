Polyfill for the HTML5
<details>element, no dependencies
details-polyfill is available via npm.
npm install --save details-polyfill
Requiring it will immediately inject the needed behaviors.
require('details-polyfill')
The file index.js is also usable as a standalone script.
<details>.
In case the browser doesn't support
<details>, it adds the following behaviors:
details > summary, it toggles the
open attribute in
details.
It also adds these CSS styles:
summary:before is styled with a disclosure triangle.
details:not([open]) > :not(summary) elements are hidden. (that is: all children of closed
details, except
summary)
<html> element gets the
no-details class.
The
<details> element must not have loose text inside it. Everything inside it should be in elements.
<!-- ✗ This will NOT work -->
<details>
<summary>More info...</summary>
No info available.
</details>
<!-- ✓ But this will -->
<details>
<summary>More info...</summary>
<span>No info available.</span>
</details>
...unless it's for a disclosure triangle. This library uses
summary::before to create a default triangle.
The
summary element must also be the first child of the
details element. Browsers supporting the
details element natively will hoist
summary elements up, but details-polyfill.js won't.
el.open = true
...will not work like how you think it does. You also need to do
.setAttribute('open', 'open') or
.removeAttribute('open').
<details>.
I wrote this because everything else out there either depend on big libraries, or are too complicated. In contrast,
details-polyfill has <100 lines of code, and only comes with a .js file.
.htc files).
details-polyfill © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz