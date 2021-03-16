details-polyfill is available via npm.

Requiring it will immediately inject the needed behaviors.

The file index.js is also usable as a standalone script.

In case the browser doesn't support <details> , it adds the following behaviors:

Keep these guidelines in mind.

No loose text

The <details> element must not have loose text inside it. Everything inside it should be in elements.

< details > < summary > More info... </ summary > No info available. </ details >

< details > < summary > More info... </ summary > < span > No info available. </ span > </ details >

Don't style summary::before

...unless it's for a disclosure triangle. This library uses summary::before to create a default triangle.

Summary as first child

The summary element must also be the first child of the details element. Browsers supporting the details element natively will hoist summary elements up, but details-polyfill.js won't.

JavaScript el.open = true