openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dp

details-polyfill

by Rico Sta. Cruz
1.2.0 (see all)

Polyfill for the HTML5 <details> element, no dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

details-polyill

Polyfill for the HTML5 <details> element, no dependencies


Usage

details-polyfill is available via npm.

npm install --save details-polyfill

Requiring it will immediately inject the needed behaviors.

require('details-polyfill')

The file index.js is also usable as a standalone script.


How it works

Just include the script on any page that uses <details>.

In case the browser doesn't support <details>, it adds the following behaviors:

  • When clicking details > summary, it toggles the open attribute in details.

It also adds these CSS styles:

  • summary:before is styled with a disclosure triangle.
  • details:not([open]) > :not(summary) elements are hidden. (that is: all children of closed details, except summary)
  • The <html> element gets the no-details class.

Limitations

Keep these guidelines in mind.

No loose text

The <details> element must not have loose text inside it. Everything inside it should be in elements.

<!-- ✗ This will NOT work -->
<details>
  <summary>More info...</summary>
  No info available.
</details>

<!-- ✓ But this will -->
<details>
  <summary>More info...</summary>
  <span>No info available.</span>
</details>

Don't style summary::before

...unless it's for a disclosure triangle. This library uses summary::before to create a default triangle.

Summary as first child

The summary element must also be the first child of the details element. Browsers supporting the details element natively will hoist summary elements up, but details-polyfill.js won't.

JavaScript el.open = true

...will not work like how you think it does. You also need to do .setAttribute('open', 'open') or .removeAttribute('open').

Alternatives

Here are a few other polyfills for <details>.

I wrote this because everything else out there either depend on big libraries, or are too complicated. In contrast, details-polyfill has <100 lines of code, and only comes with a .js file.

Thanks

details-polyfill © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial