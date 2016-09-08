deSVG takes the
<img /> tags you supply. It then grabs, using AJAX, the raw SVG you've set in the
src attribute and replaces that
<img /> with the
<svg /> it downloads.
Grab the files from this repo, or install from npm
window.addEventListener('load', function(){
// 1. selector for the <img /> tags to replace
// 2. whether to strip inline style tags from SVG paths
deSVG('.replace-svg', true);
});
If you do not wish for two network requests to be made per image, instead of using the
src attribute, you can pass in the images path via
data-src="path/to/file". Note that this may cause layouts to jump and no image to be displayed whilst it is being fetched.
