openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
des

desvg

by Ben Howdle
1.0.2 (see all)

Remove inline SVG bloat from your HTML document

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deSVG

What does it do?

deSVG takes the <img /> tags you supply. It then grabs, using AJAX, the raw SVG you've set in the src attribute and replaces that <img /> with the <svg /> it downloads.

Install

Grab the files from this repo, or install from npm

Usage

window.addEventListener('load', function(){
    // 1. selector for the <img /> tags to replace
    // 2. whether to strip inline style tags from SVG paths
    deSVG('.replace-svg', true);
});

If you do not wish for two network requests to be made per image, instead of using the src attribute, you can pass in the images path via data-src="path/to/file". Note that this may cause layouts to jump and no image to be displayed whilst it is being fetched.

Demo

Check out this JSFiddle.

Source

Check out the commented source which should explain it's functionality in greater detail.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial