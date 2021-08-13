destr

A faster, secure and convenient alternative for JSON.parse :

Usage

Install using npm or yarn:

npm i destr yarn add destr

Import into your Node.js project:

const destr = require ( 'destr' ) import destr from 'destr'

Deno

import destr from 'https://deno.land/x/destr/src/index.ts' console .log(destr( '{ "deno": "yay" }' ))

Please note that destr is little bit slower when parsing a standard JSON string mainly because of transform to avoid prototype pollution which can lead to serious security issues if not being sanitized. In the other words, destr is better when input is not always a json string or from untrusted source like request body.

Fast fallback to input if is not string:

JSON .parse() destr()

JSON .parse( 3.14159265359 ) destr( 3.14159265359 )

Fast lookup for known string values:

JSON .parse( 'TRUE' ) destr( 'TRUE' )

JSON .parse( 'true' ) destr( 'true' )

Fallback to original value if parse fails (empty or any plain string):

JSON .parse( 'salam' ) destr( 'salam' )

Avoid prototype pollution:

const input = '{ "user": { "__proto__": { "isAdmin": true } } }' JSON .parse(input) destr(input)

License

MIT. Made with 💖