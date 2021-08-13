openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

destr

by unjs
1.1.0 (see all)

Faster, secure and convenient alternative for JSON.parse

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

418K

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

destr

A faster, secure and convenient alternative for JSON.parse:

npm version npm downloads bundle phobia

Usage

Node.js

Install using npm or yarn:

npm i destr
# or
yarn add destr

Import into your Node.js project:

// CommonJS
const destr = require('destr')

// ESM
import destr from 'destr'

Deno

import destr from 'https://deno.land/x/destr/src/index.ts'

console.log(destr('{ "deno": "yay" }'))

Why?

Please note that destr is little bit slower when parsing a standard JSON string mainly because of transform to avoid prototype pollution which can lead to serious security issues if not being sanitized. In the other words, destr is better when input is not always a json string or from untrusted source like request body.

Fast fallback to input if is not string:

// Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token u in JSON at position 0
JSON.parse()

// undefined
destr()

// JSON.parse x 5,324,474 ops/sec ±0.65% (94 runs sampled)
JSON.parse(3.14159265359)

// destr x 657,187,095 ops/sec ±0.06% (98 runs sampled)
destr(3.14159265359)

Fast lookup for known string values:

// Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token T in JSON at position 0
JSON.parse('TRUE')

// true
destr('TRUE')

// JSON.parse x 10,407,488 ops/sec ±0.30% (97 runs sampled)
JSON.parse('true')

// destr x 88,634,032 ops/sec ±0.32% (95 runs sampled)
destr('true')

Fallback to original value if parse fails (empty or any plain string):

// Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token s in JSON at position 0
// JSON.parse (try-catch) x 248,212 ops/sec ±1.22% (84 runs sampled
JSON.parse('salam')

// destr x 30,867,179 ops/sec ±0.49% (94 runs sampled)
destr('salam')

Avoid prototype pollution:

const input = '{ "user": { "__proto__": { "isAdmin": true } } }'

// { user: { __proto__: { isAdmin: true } } }
JSON.parse(input)

// { user: {} }
destr(input)

License

MIT. Made with 💖

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial