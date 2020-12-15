Destiny

Prettier for File Structures

Motivation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGYbrIf-y58

What does this do?

Scans a folder for all the files in it Creates a directed graph based on how the JavaScript/TypeScript files import each other Creates a fractal representation of the graph (following similar rules outlined here: https://hackernoon.com/fractal-a-react-app-structure-for-infinite-scale-4dab943092af) Moves existing files into the fractal structure Fixes imports Removes all empty folders Prints files that are "unused" (not imported by anyone and doesn't import anything)

The end result is a "prettified" file structure.

Disclaimer

This is a work in progress and 100% has bugs of some kind in it

BEFORE running this tool on your codebase, make sure you have committed to git or made a backup (I don't expect the tool to destroy your work (although it's possible), but just in case you don't like the results)

Snapshot tests don't format correctly

Only works on JavaScript/TypeScript codebases (although this concept could probably be extended to any language)

How to run it

$ destiny --help destiny - Prettier for file structures. USAGE destiny [option...] [path] The path argument can consist of either a file path or a glob. OPTIONS - V, --version Output version number - h, --help Output usage information - w, --write Restructure and edit folders and files - S, --avoid-single-file Flag to indicate if single files in folders should be avoided - -debug [?output file] Print debugging info

Dry run which will output what the resulting file structure will look like:

npx destiny "src/**/*.*"

This will actually move files around and fix imports:

npx destiny -w "src/**/*.*"

Documentation

You can find the full documentation at this url.

This tool might be useless

It might be better to just name your folders.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome :)

