Motivation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGYbrIf-y58
The end result is a "prettified" file structure.
$ destiny --help
destiny - Prettier for file structures.
USAGE
destiny [option...] [path]
The path argument can consist of either a file path or a glob.
OPTIONS
-V, --version Output version number
-h, --help Output usage information
-w, --write Restructure and edit folders and files
-S, --avoid-single-file Flag to indicate if single files in folders should be avoided
--debug [?output file] Print debugging info
Dry run which will output what the resulting file structure will look like:
npx destiny "src/**/*.*"
This will actually move files around and fix imports:
npx destiny -w "src/**/*.*"
You can find the full documentation at this url.
It might be better to just name your folders.
Pull requests are welcome :)
