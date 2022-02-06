Destack 🔌 Own your stack. Embrace your design.

Build landing pages visually right in your React or Next.js projects. Deploy them zero further configuration!

Editor preview: Destack Online Builder

Example in production: prettyfunnels.com

It's a tool to build landing pages within your React or Next.js projects. It's powered by Grapes.js and includes the complete set of blocks from Tailblocks.cc. Supports asset uploading, form submission and a variaty of Tailwind colors.

Destack is a tool to help you stop worrying about the marketing pages and focus on your project.

Features

🧱 Powerful Blocks

There are 92 well designed and heavily functional blocks from the Tailblocks project. Supports Tailwind's theme colors ie. Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Purple & Pink.

🃏 Delightful Builder

Powered by Grapes.js, a flexible and feature-full editor similar to Webflow that supports margins, paddings, borders and a lot of others CSS-like options that are familiar to developers.

🕹 Data Ownership

Destack stores all your assets on Github, Bitbucket etc through the editor. There are no external dependencies to manage or worry about.

🏞 Assets & Forms Support

Stores the images uploaded in the editor in your repository & displays them when needed on production. Also supports HTML and API form submission out of the box.

👩🏻‍💻 Easy Setup & Deployment

Works existing & new React and Next.js projects. Requires minimal setup and no extra configuration to deploy your landing pages to production.

Getting Started

With a new Next.js project:

Fork the destack-starter project

OR deploy a project to Vercel:

OR preview it online with Gitpod:

With an existing Next.js project:

1. Install Destack on your Next.js project

npm i destack

2. Setup the builder endpoint

Create pages/api/builder/handle.js and add the following:

export { handleData as default , config } from 'destack/build/server'

3. Then create a new page

On any Next.js page you want to setup Destack:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' export { getStaticProps } from 'destack/build/server' export { ContentProvider as default } from 'destack'

How to use along other components

import { ContentProvider } from 'destack' import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' export { getStaticProps } from 'destack/build/server' export default function Page ( props ) { return ( < div style = {{height: ' 100 %'}}> < span > Hello world </ span > < ContentProvider { ...props }/> </ div > ) }

With a new React.js project:

Fork the destack-react-starter project

OR deploy a project to Vercel:

OR preview it online with Gitpod:

With an existing React.js project:

1. Install Destack on your React.js project

npm i destack

2. Setup the builder endpoint

In package.json :

Replace the "start" script with destack -d \"react-scripts start\"

Then, replace the "build" script with destack -b \"react-scripts build\"

3. Then create a new page

In any React.js component you want to setup Destack:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' export { ContentProviderReact as default } from 'destack'

How to use along other components

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' import { ContentProviderReact } from 'destack' const App = () => { return ( < div style = {{ height: ' 100 %' }}> < span > Hello world </ span > < ContentProviderReact /> </ div > ) } export default App

How it works

🛠 Destack is composed of two main components, the first is a React component that shows the editor or the generated page and the second is a Next.js API route that saves your progress to your repository.

👨‍💻 When you run the project in development (ie. with npm run dev ) the React component understands it from the NODE_ENV environment variable and shows you the editor where you can create your landing page visually.

💡 Every change you make goes to the API route which updates a default.json file. That file contains the HTML for your landing page and it remembers how you structure your page so you can come back later to update it.

🚀 When is time to go in production (ie. do npm run build or deploy to Vercel) the React component reads NODE_ENV again and statically generates the HTML version of the page you build in the editor from the default.json file Destack created for you earlier.

Note: The above description is for Next.js. In React.js, the destack -b script creates an API route similar to the one described above that handles template changes and file uploads in development. In production the destack -d script copies default.json to the public folder and builds a static version of the page.

How to's & guides

Adding an HTML form

Drop a block that contains a form

Click on the form & head to components settings

Add form URL & check async if don't want a redirection

if don't want a redirection To handle a async forms you can create an API route Next.js: Create a file in api/submit.js React.js: You will need a seperate Node.js server listening on /api/submit

forms you can create an API route

Uploading images

Drop a block that contains an image or use image block

Click on an image to open the upload modal

Select the image you want to update and click on it to add it to the page

Note: Images are uploaded to public/uploaded with their original filenames

Show editor in production

Install Destack to a new or existing project

Set showEditorInProd={true} in the ContentProvider component

in the component The result should be similar to Destack Online Builder

Note: this is only available for Next.js.

Code snippet

import { ContentProvider } from 'destack' import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' export { getStaticProps } from 'destack/build/server' export default function Page ( props ) { return ( < div style = {{height: ' 100 %'}}> < ContentProvider { ...props } showEditorInProd = {true}/ > </ div > ) }

Multi-page Support

Create a new page file in pages folder of the Next.js project and import destack as described in #with-an-existing-nextjs-project to various pages.

Install a routing library such as react-router-dom or router-tutorial in the React.js project and import destack as described in #with-a-new-reactjs-project to various routes. For more info check out destack-react-starter.

Contributing to the project

See CONTRIBUTING.md



How this project came to existence

This project was nothing that was planned and design in depth in advance. Instead it was evolved out of the need and enjoyment of using some amazing tools and prototype quickly. These projects heavily improved my developer life and a few of my friends'.

Next.js 🅧 ➕ Tailwind CSS 🍃 ➕ Grapes.js 🍇 = 💣💣

Please go and show these projects some love (⭐️). Don't forget to check out Tailblocks.cc, without Mert's amazing designs none of this would have been possible.

Contributors

Made with contributors-img.

Upcoming Tasks