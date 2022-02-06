Build landing pages visually right in your React or Next.js projects. Deploy them zero further configuration!
Editor preview: Destack Online Builder
Example in production: prettyfunnels.com
It's a tool to build landing pages within your React or Next.js projects. It's powered by Grapes.js and includes the complete set of blocks from Tailblocks.cc. Supports asset uploading, form submission and a variaty of Tailwind colors.
Destack is a tool to help you stop worrying about the marketing pages and focus on your project.
There are 92 well designed and heavily functional blocks from the Tailblocks project. Supports Tailwind's theme colors ie. Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Purple & Pink.
Powered by Grapes.js, a flexible and feature-full editor similar to Webflow that supports margins, paddings, borders and a lot of others CSS-like options that are familiar to developers.
Destack stores all your assets on Github, Bitbucket etc through the editor. There are no external dependencies to manage or worry about.
Stores the images uploaded in the editor in your repository & displays them when needed on production. Also supports HTML and API form submission out of the box.
Works existing & new React and Next.js projects. Requires minimal setup and no extra configuration to deploy your landing pages to production.
Fork the destack-starter project
npm i destack
Create
pages/api/builder/handle.js and add the following:
export { handleData as default, config } from 'destack/build/server'
On any Next.js page you want to setup Destack:
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
export { getStaticProps } from 'destack/build/server'
export { ContentProvider as default } from 'destack'
import { ContentProvider } from 'destack'
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
export { getStaticProps } from 'destack/build/server'
export default function Page(props) {
return (
<div style={{height: '100%'}}>
<span>Hello world</span>
<ContentProvider {...props}/>
</div>)
}
Fork the destack-react-starter project
npm i destack
In
package.json:
destack -d \"react-scripts start\"
destack -b \"react-scripts build\"
In any React.js component you want to setup Destack:
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
export { ContentProviderReact as default } from 'destack'
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import { ContentProviderReact } from 'destack'
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ height: '100%' }}>
<span>Hello world</span>
<ContentProviderReact />
</div>
)
}
export default App
🛠 Destack is composed of two main components, the first is a React component that shows the editor or the generated page and the second is a Next.js API route that saves your progress to your repository.
👨💻 When you run the project in
development (ie. with
npm run dev) the React component understands it from the
NODE_ENV environment variable and shows you the editor where you can create your landing page visually.
💡 Every change you make goes to the API route which updates a
default.json file. That file contains the HTML for your landing page and it remembers how you structure your page so you can come back later to update it.
🚀 When is time to go in
production (ie. do
npm run build or deploy to Vercel) the React component reads
NODE_ENV again and statically generates the HTML version of the page you build in the editor from the
default.json file Destack created for you earlier.
Note: The above description is for Next.js. In React.js, the
destack -bscript creates an API route similar to the one described above that handles template changes and file uploads in development. In production the
destack -dscript copies
default.jsonto the
publicfolder and builds a static version of the page.
async if don't want a redirection
async forms you can create an API route
/api/submit
public/uploaded with their original filenames
showEditorInProd={true} in the
ContentProvider component
Note: this is only available for Next.js.
import { ContentProvider } from 'destack'
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
export { getStaticProps } from 'destack/build/server'
export default function Page(props) {
return (
<div style={{height: '100%'}}>
<ContentProvider {...props} showEditorInProd={true}/>
</div>)
}
Create a new page file in
pages folder of the Next.js project and import
destack as described in #with-an-existing-nextjs-project to various pages.
Install a routing library such as
react-router-dom or
router-tutorial in the React.js project and import
destack as described in #with-a-new-reactjs-project to various routes. For more info check out destack-react-starter.
See CONTRIBUTING.md
This project was nothing that was planned and design in depth in advance. Instead it was evolved out of the need and enjoyment of using some amazing tools and prototype quickly. These projects heavily improved my developer life and a few of my friends'.
Next.js 🅧 ➕ Tailwind CSS 🍃 ➕ Grapes.js 🍇 = 💣💣
Please go and show these projects some love (⭐️). Don't forget to check out Tailblocks.cc, without Mert's amazing designs none of this would have been possible.
Made with contributors-img.