Take a screenshot of the computer on which Node is running, using platform-specific external tools included with the package

Supports Windows (win32), OSX (darwin) and Linux platforms

Windows version uses nircmd (http://nircmd.nirsoft.net) Linux version uses scrot

Available Options

quality: JPEG quality (0 to 100)

width: use in conjunction with height, or by itself to maintain aspect ratio

height: use in conjunction with width, or by itself to maintain aspect ratio

Examples

Full resolution

var screenshot = require ( 'desktop-screenshot' ); screenshot( "screenshot.png" , function ( error, complete ) { if (error) console .log( "Screenshot failed" , error); else console .log( "Screenshot succeeded" ); });

Resize to 400px wide, maintain aspect ratio

var screenshot = require ( 'desktop-screenshot' ); screenshot( "screenshot.png" , { width : 400 }, function ( error, complete ) { if (error) console .log( "Screenshot failed" , error); else console .log( "Screenshot succeeded" ); });

Resize to 400x300, set JPG quality to 60%

var screenshot = require ( 'desktop-screenshot' ); screenshot( "screenshot.jpg" , { width : 400 , height : 300 , quality : 60 }, function ( error, complete ) { if (error) console .log( "Screenshot failed" , error); else console .log( "Screenshot succeeded" ); });

TODOs