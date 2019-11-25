Node/Electron module to detect idle desktop users (macOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD and OpenBSD).
Stable | Actively maintained | Pull Requests Welcome
Forked and inspired from node-system-idle-time
npm install --save desktop-idle
# or yarn
yarn add desktop-idle
src/win/idle.cc.
src/mac/idle.cc.
src/linux/idle.cc.
var desktopIdle = require('desktop-idle');
console.log(desktopIdle.getIdleTime());
X server development package and pkg-config are required:
apt install libxss-dev pkg-config
yarn test
MIT - Bithavoc<im@bithavoc.io>