desktop-idle

by Johan Hernandez
1.3.0 (see all)

Node/Electron module to detect idle desktop user (macOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD and OpenBSD)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

276

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

desktop idle

Build status Build Status Monthly Downloads

Node/Electron module to detect idle desktop users (macOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD and OpenBSD).

Stable | Actively maintained | Pull Requests Welcome

Forked and inspired from node-system-idle-time

Installation

npm install --save desktop-idle
# or yarn
yarn add desktop-idle

Cross-Platform Support

Usage

var desktopIdle = require('desktop-idle');
console.log(desktopIdle.getIdleTime());

Linux Requirements

X server development package and pkg-config are required:

apt install libxss-dev pkg-config

Test

yarn test

License

MIT - Bithavoc<im@bithavoc.io>

