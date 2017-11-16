Enable darker-than-dark dimming for internal and external screens.
Available for macOS, Windows and Linux (Beta).
Cross-Platform
Tested on macOS Sierra, Windows 10 Anniversary. Beta support for Ubuntu 16.10.
Lean
Small resource footprint, minimal User Interface.
Unobstrusive
Settings are persisted and restored per-Display without any configuration.
Smart
Heading out? Disconnecting and reconnecting external displays are handled seamlessly.
Open Source
GitHub-based workflow, MIT licensed.
Download the latest version of Desktop Dimmer on the Releases page.
npm install --global desktop-dimmer # Installs the node CLI module
desktop-dimmer # Runs it
Clone the repo and install dependencies.
git clone https://github.com/sidneys/desktop-dimmer.git desktop-dimmer
cd desktop-dimmer
npm install
Run the app with integrated Electron.
npm run start
npm run start:dev # with Debugging Tools
npm run start:livereload # with Debugging Tools and Livereload
Install the app in the System app folder and start it.
npm run localsetup
npm run localsetup:rebuild # Build before installation
npm run localsetup:rebuild:dev # Build before installation, use Developer Tools
Build the app and create installers (see requirements).
npm run build # build all available platforms
npm run build macos windows # build specific platforms (macos/linux/windows)
wine and
mono (on macOS, Linux)
fakeroot and
dpkg (on macOS, Windows)
Install Homebrew, then run:
brew install wine mono fakeroot dpkg
sudo apt-get install wine mono fakeroot dpkg
Turnkey build-in-the-cloud for Windows 10, macOS and Linux.
The process is managed by a custom layer of node scripts and Electron-optimized configuration templates. Completed Installation packages are deployed to GitHub Releases. Builds for all platforms and architectures take about 5 minutes. Backed by the open-source-friendly guys at Travis and AppVeyor and running electron-packager under the hood.
Add a new Tag to start the build process:
git tag -a v1.0.1
git push --tags
The builds are started in parallel and added to the "Releases" page of the GitHub repo (in draft mode).
Use the editing feature to publish the new app version.
There is no step 3
