Enable darker-than-dark dimming for internal and external screens.

Readme

Enable darker-than-dark dimming for internal and external screens.
Available for macOS, Windows and Linux (Beta).

macOS Windows 10

Cross-Platform

Tested on macOS Sierra, Windows 10 Anniversary. Beta support for Ubuntu 16.10.

Lean

Small resource footprint, minimal User Interface.

Unobstrusive

Settings are persisted and restored per-Display without any configuration.

Smart

Heading out? Disconnecting and reconnecting external displays are handled seamlessly.

Open Source

GitHub-based workflow, MIT licensed.

Contents

  1. Installation
  2. Developers
  3. Continuous Integration
  4. Up Next
  5. Contact
  6. Author

Installation

Standard Installation

Download the latest version of Desktop Dimmer on the Releases page.

Installation as Commandline Tool

npm install --global desktop-dimmer     # Installs the node CLI module
desktop-dimmer                          # Runs it

Developers

Sources

Clone the repo and install dependencies.

git clone https://github.com/sidneys/desktop-dimmer.git desktop-dimmer
cd desktop-dimmer
npm install

Scripts

npm run start

Run the app with integrated Electron.

npm run start
npm run start:dev                   # with Debugging Tools
npm run start:livereload            # with Debugging Tools and Livereload

npm run localsetup

Install the app in the System app folder and start it.

npm run localsetup
npm run localsetup:rebuild          # Build before installation
npm run localsetup:rebuild:dev      # Build before installation, use Developer Tools

npm run build

Build the app and create installers (see requirements).

npm run build                   # build all available platforms
npm run build macos windows     # build specific platforms (macos/linux/windows)

Build Requirements

  • Building for Windows requires wine and mono (on macOS, Linux)
  • Building for Linux requires fakeroot and dpkg (on macOS, Windows)
  • Only macOS can build for other platforms.

macOS Build Setup

Install Homebrew, then run:

brew install wine mono fakeroot dpkg

Linux Build Setup

sudo apt-get install wine mono fakeroot dpkg

Continuous Integration

Turnkey build-in-the-cloud for Windows 10, macOS and Linux.

The process is managed by a custom layer of node scripts and Electron-optimized configuration templates. Completed Installation packages are deployed to GitHub Releases. Builds for all platforms and architectures take about 5 minutes. Backed by the open-source-friendly guys at Travis and AppVeyor and running electron-packager under the hood.

Setup

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Generate your GitHub Personal Access Token using "repo" as scope. Copy it to the clipboard.
  3. macOS + Linux
    1. Sign in to Travis using GitHub.
    2. Open your Travis Profile, click "Sync Account" and wait for the process to complete.
    3. Find this repository in the list, enable it and click "⚙" to open its settings.
    4. Create a new Environment Variable named GITHUB_TOKEN. Paste your Token from step 2 as value.
  4. Windows
    1. Sign in to AppVeyor using GitHub.
    2. Click on "New Project", select "GitHub", look up this repo in the list and click "Add".
    3. After import navigate to the Settings > Environment subsection
    4. Select "Add Variable", insert GITHUB_TOKEN for name, paste your Token as value. Save.

Triggering Builds

  1. Add a new Tag to start the build process:

    git tag -a v1.0.1
git push --tags

    The builds are started in parallel and added to the "Releases" page of the GitHub repo (in draft mode).

  2. Use the editing feature to publish the new app version.

  3. There is no step 3

Up Next img

  • Colored Shades
  • In-App Updates (Squirrel)
  • Signed binaries
  • E2E Testing (Spectron)

Contact Contributions Wanted

  • Gitter Developer Chat
  • Issues File, track and discuss features and issues
  • Wiki Read or contribute to the project Wiki

Author

sidneys 2016

