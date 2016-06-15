Describe provides a simple method for testing asynchronous and synchronous code within JavaScript projects.
describe( groupName, tests[, options] );
this.expect.
to run before timing out.
- timeout (int): The max amount of time in milliseconds to wait for a test
argument to the callback as an error and the second argument as the result.
- callbackMode (string): if set to 'node', this.expect will treat the first
describe.config( key, value )
Sets the global configuration for tests.
this.expect( subject, expected )
describe("assertions", {
'basic synchronous expectation': function() {
this.expect(42, 42);
}
});
By passing this.expect as the callback parameter to an asynchronous function, describe will know to wait for the result of the operation before checking to see if the result matches what was expected.
this.expect( expected )
function addNumbersAsync(a, b, callback) {
callback(a+b);
}
describe("assertions", {
'basic asynchronous expectation': function() {
addNumbersAsync(2, 2, this.expect(4));
}
});
function addNumbersAsync(a, b, callback) {
callback(null, a+b);
}
describe("assertions", {
'basic asynchronous expectation': function() {
addNumbersAsync(2, 2, this.expect(4));
}
}, { callbackMode: 'node' });
function addThingsPromise() {
var n = 0;
for (var i in arguments) n+=arguments[i];
return {
then: function(success, failure) {
success(n);
}
};
}
describe("promise callback style", {
'promises-style addition': function() {
this.expect(addThingsPromise(2, 2), 4);
}
}, {
callbackMode: 'promises'
});
An asynchronous method. Calls back with the results of all tests described up to that point. You should probably wait until you're done defining tests to call this.
{
passed: 1,
total: 2,
results: {
"sample test group": {
passed: 1,
total: 2,
results: {
"this test passed because its error is null": null,
"this test failed because there's an error": "Error or message"
}
}
}
}
Gets the results and outputs them either to the DOM or the console.
Create a new independant instance of
describe.
Each test group supports beforeEach, afterEach, beforeAll, and afterAll as test hooks.
(function() {
var arr = [], bowties;
describe('array stuff', {
beforeAll: function() {
bowties = 'cool';
},
beforeEach: function() {
arr = arr.concat(1,2,3);
},
afterEach: function() {
arr = [];
},
afterAll: function() {
tests = null;
},
'bowties are cool': function() {
this.expect(bowties, 'cool');
},
'arrays have three things': function() {
this.expect(arr.length, 3);
arr.push(5);
},
'arrays still have three things': function() {
this.expect(arr.length, 3);
}
});
}());