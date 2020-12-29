openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dms

desandro-matches-selector

by David DeSandro
2.0.2 (see all)

👗 matchesSelector helper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

237K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATION NOTICE

As of December 2020, all major browsers natively support .matches(). The last hold-out was IE11.

This repo is now in archive mode. Use matches() for any future development.

matchesSelector helper

matches/matchesSelector is pretty hot 🔥, but has vendor-prefix baggage 👜 👝. This helper function takes care of that, without polyfilling or augmenting Element.prototype.

matchesSelector( elem, selector );
// for example
matchesSelector( myElem, 'div.my-hawt-selector' );

Install

Download matches-selector.js

Install with Bower: bower install matches-selector

Install with npm: npm install desandro-matches-selector

Browser support

IE10+, all modern browsers

Use matchesSelector v1 for IE8 and IE9 support.

MIT license

matchesSelector is released under the MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial