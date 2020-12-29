DEPRECATION NOTICE

As of December 2020, all major browsers natively support .matches(). The last hold-out was IE11.

This repo is now in archive mode. Use matches() for any future development.

matchesSelector helper

matches / matchesSelector is pretty hot 🔥, but has vendor-prefix baggage 👜 👝. This helper function takes care of that, without polyfilling or augmenting Element.prototype .

matchesSelector( elem, selector ); matchesSelector( myElem, 'div.my-hawt-selector' );

Install

Download matches-selector.js

Install with Bower: bower install matches-selector

Install with npm: npm install desandro-matches-selector

Browser support

IE10+, all modern browsers

Use matchesSelector v1 for IE8 and IE9 support.

MIT license

matchesSelector is released under the MIT license