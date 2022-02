classie - class helper functions

Ripped from bonzo ❤️ @ded

No longer supported

Use classie only if you need to support older browsers that do not support classList . classList is supported in IE10+, Android 3+, iOS Safari 5.1+, and modern evergreen browsers. Can I use classList?

classie is longer supported. v1.0.1 is the final version.

Usage

classie.has( element, 'my-class' ) classie.add( element, 'my-new-class' ) classie.remove( element, 'my-unwanted-class' ) classie.toggle( element, 'my-class' )

Package management

Install with Bower 🐦 bower install classie

Install with npm npm install desandro-classie

Install with Component component install desandro/classie

MIT license

classie is released under the MIT license.