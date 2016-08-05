NOT MAINTAINED

Fork and use at your own risk.

Swig

Swig is an awesome, Django/Jinja-like template engine for node.js.

Features

Available for node.js and major web browsers!

major web browsers! Express compatible.

Object-Oriented template inheritance.

Apply filters and transformations to output in your templates.

Automatically escapes all output for safe HTML rendering.

Lots of iteration and conditionals supported.

Robust without the bloat.

Extendable and customizable. See Swig-Extras for some examples.

Great code coverage.

Installation

npm install swig

Documentation

All documentation can be viewed online on the Swig Website.

Basic Example

Template code

< h1 > {{ pagename|title }} </ h1 > < ul > {% for author in authors %} < li{% if loop.first %} class = "first" {% endif %}> {{ author }} </ li > {% endfor %} </ ul >

node.js code

var swig = require ( 'swig' ); var template = swig.compileFile( '/absolute/path/to/template.html' ); var output = template({ pagename : 'awesome people' , authors : [ 'Paul' , 'Jim' , 'Jane' ] });

Output

< h1 > Awesome People </ h1 > < ul > < li class = "first" > Paul </ li > < li > Jim </ li > < li > Jane </ li > </ ul >

For working example see examples/basic

How it works

Swig reads template files and translates them into cached javascript functions. When we later render a template we call the evaluated function, passing a context object as an argument.

