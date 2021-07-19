openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

derby-login

by derbyparty
1.1.1 (see all)

Auth for Derby

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Derby-Login

  • Auth module for Derby 0.6
  • Email/Password and Passport OAuth providers
  • Uses projections (data stored in one collection)
  • All routes start with '/auth/*'
  • Bootstrap 3 components (change email, change password, login, logout, recover password, register, reset password)
  • Custom components (forms) are supported by parse-request hooks
  • Routes for confirmation of registration and email change
  • Hooks (sending emails, parse-request, request, response, error)
  • Bcrypt (default), Scrypt and Sha-1 encryption
  • Powerful server-side API
  • No jQuery dependency
  • Tests
  • Influenced by derby-auth

Known Issues

  • Does not work with Derby 0.3 and 0.5
  • No built-in access control (use share-access)
  • You have only userId in '_session.userId', and you should subscribe to user in router by yourself, example

Migration from 0.2

  • set {encryption: 'sha-1', hashField: 'passwordHash'} in options

Installation

npm install derby-login

Setting

Step 1. Require

var derbyLogin = require('derby-login');

Step 2. Options (take a look at default options)

var options = {};

Step 3. Middleware

  .use(derbyLogin.middleware(backend, options))

Example

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Vladimir Makhaev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial