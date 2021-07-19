Auth module for Derby 0.6

Email/Password and Passport OAuth providers

Uses projections (data stored in one collection)

All routes start with '/auth/*'

Bootstrap 3 components (change email, change password, login, logout, recover password, register, reset password)

Custom components (forms) are supported by parse-request hooks

Routes for confirmation of registration and email change

Hooks (sending emails, parse-request, request, response, error)

Bcrypt (default), Scrypt and Sha-1 encryption

Powerful server-side API

No jQuery dependency

Tests

Influenced by derby-auth

Known Issues

Does not work with Derby 0.3 and 0.5

No built-in access control (use share-access)

You have only userId in '_session.userId', and you should subscribe to user in router by yourself, example

Migration from 0.2

set {encryption: 'sha-1', hashField: 'passwordHash'} in options

Installation

npm install derby-login

Setting

Step 1. Require

var derbyLogin = require ( 'derby-login' );

Step 2. Options (take a look at default options)

var options = {};

Step 3. Middleware

.use(derbyLogin.middleware(backend, options))

Example

derby-login-example example app with auth

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Vladimir Makhaev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.