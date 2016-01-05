: and makes
if, else, else if, unless, with, each compile into derby View-variables
npm install derby-jade
app.serverUse(module, 'derby-jade');
// before app.loadViews();
If you want to use Coffeescript instead of Javascript in templates:
app.serverUse(module, 'derby-jade', {coffee: true});
Then you can do something like this:
if a and b
p
a(on-click="console.log c or 'log'") {{d or 'Click Me'}}
script.
here = canbe + coffee and script
each,
with
if _session.loggedIn
h1 Hello, {{_session.username}}
else
a(href='/login') Login
compiles to
{{if _session.loggedIn}}
<h1>Hello, {{_session.username}}</h1>
{{else}}
<a href="/login">Login</a>
{{/}}
Another example:
if _page.flash as #flash
if #flash.error
ul.alert.alert-error
each #flash.error
li {{this.error}}
if #flash.info
ul.alert.alert-success
each #flash.info as #info
li {{#info}}
else
p No notifications
compiles to
{{if _page.flash as #flash}}
{{if #flash.error}}
<ul class="alert alert-error">
{{each #flash.error}}
<li>{{this.error}}</li>
{{/}}
</ul>
{{/}}
{{if #flash.info}}
<ul class="alert alert-success">
{{each #flash.info as #info}}
<li>{{#info}}</li>
{{/}}
</ul>
{{/}}
{{else}}
<p>No notifications</p>
{{/}}
import: and template declarations
import:(src='./auth', ns='')
import(src='./games')
Title:
| My cool app
Body
view(name='welcome', title='Welcome {{_session.username}}')
p We are glad to see you!
Footer:
view(name='copyright')
welcome
h1 {{@title}}
| {{@content}}
copyright:
p Use it however you want {{_session.username}}!
