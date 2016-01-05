Jade compiler for Derby

Derby 0.6 version is the only supported (for previous Derby use 0.5 branch)

Supports derby-specific tags that ends with : and makes if, else, else if, unless, with, each compile into derby View-variables

and makes compile into derby View-variables Colons after derby-specific tags are optional

process.env.DEBUG = 'derby-jade'; enables debug info

Coffeescript support

Known Issues

Line numbers in Jade errors can be wrong, because we compile file by parts

If you on Coffescript, use this.contextfield or @.contextfield to access context and @fieldname to access component fields as in original Derby syntax

Installation

npm install derby-jade

Setting

app.serverUse( module , 'derby-jade' );

Coffeescript

If you want to use Coffeescript instead of Javascript in templates:

app.serverUse( module , 'derby-jade' , { coffee : true });

Then you can do something like this:

if a and b p a(on-click="console.log c or 'log'") {{d or 'Click Me'}} script. here = canbe + coffee and script

Usage

Derby.js-specific syntax

Conditionals, each , with

if _session.loggedIn h1 Hello, {{_session.username}} else a(href='/login') Login

compiles to

{{if _session.loggedIn}} < h1 > Hello, {{_session.username}} </ h1 > {{else}} < a href = "/login" > Login </ a > {{/}}

Another example:

if _page.flash as #flash if #flash.error ul.alert.alert-error each #flash.error li {{this.error}} if #flash.info ul.alert.alert-success each #flash.info as #info li {{#info}} else p No notifications

compiles to

{{if _page.flash as #flash}} {{if #flash.error}} < ul class = "alert alert-error" > {{each #flash.error}} < li > {{this.error}} </ li > {{/}} </ ul > {{/}} {{if #flash.info}} < ul class = "alert alert-success" > {{each #flash.info as #info}} < li > {{#info}} </ li > {{/}} </ ul > {{/}} {{else}} < p > No notifications </ p > {{/}}

import: and template declarations

import:(src='./auth', ns='') import(src='./games') Title: | My cool app Body view(name='welcome', title='Welcome {{_session.username}}') p We are glad to see you! Footer: view(name='copyright') welcome h1 {{@title}} | {{@content}} copyright: p Use it however you want {{_session.username}}!

Jade + Js

import(src='./home', ns='home') import:(src='./about') Body: each _page.users as #user if #user && #user.id a(on-click='click(#user && #user.id)') {{#user && #user.name}} else if #user || #user.id p {{#user.id}} else p nothing view(name='{{#user.id || #user.name}}') p {{unescaped #user.name}} p script. window.scrollTo(0 || 1, 0 && 1) //script. window.location = window.location p script. history.go(-2) // p bla-bla script history.go(2) script(src='/script.js') script. history.go(1) component p {{@name}} if _page.name || @name && this.field div {{show(@name)}} script. history.go(0) input p a index: layout:body view(name="matches-you-liked") matches-you-liked: h1 Matches you liked

Jade + Coffee

import(src='./home', ns='home') import:(src='./about') Body: each _page.users as #user if #user and #user.id a(on-click='click #user and #user.id') {{#user and #user.name}} else if #user or #user.id p {{#user.id}} else p nothing view(name='{{#user.id or #user.name}}') p {{unescaped #user.name}} p script. window.scrollTo 0 or 1, 0 and 1 //script. window.location = window.location p script. history.go -2 // p bla-bla script history.go 2 script(src='/script.js') script. history.go 1 component p {{@name}} if _page.name or @name and @.field div {{show @name}} script. history.go 0 input p a index: layout:body view(name="matches-you-liked") matches-you-liked: h1 Matches you liked

Result