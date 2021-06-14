Derby

The Derby MVC framework makes it easy to write realtime, collaborative applications that run in both Node.js and browsers.

Derby includes a powerful data synchronization engine called Racer that automatically syncs data among browsers, servers, and a database. Models subscribe to changes on specific objects, enabling granular control of data propagation without defining channels. Racer supports offline usage and conflict resolution out of the box, which greatly simplifies writing multi-user applications.

Derby applications load immediately and can be indexed by search engines, because the same templates render on both server and client. In addition, templates define bindings, which instantly update the view when the model changes and vice versa. Derby makes it simple to write applications that load as fast as a search engine, are as interactive as a document editor, and work offline.

See docs here: http://derbyjs.com/

Examples here: https://github.com/derbyjs/derby-examples

Running Tests

Run unit tests:

npm test

Run browser tests:

This will prompt to open a browser to run front-end tests

npm run test -browser

Getting in touch

Create an issue or reach out to the derbyjs team.

Further resources: https://derbyjs.com/resources

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2021 by Nate Smith

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.