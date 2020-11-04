$ npm install deque-pattern-library
$ bower install deque-pattern-library
Thanks to unpkg, you can link directly to deque pattern library files.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/css/pattern-library.min.css" />
<!-- or -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/css/pattern-library.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/js/pattern-library.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/js/pattern-library.js"></script>
The pattern library relies on font awesome meaning including it is required.
You can include it using a CDN (see font awesome getting started docs)
$ npm install font-awesome --save
The patterns look best when the roboto font is available.
You can include it using a CDN, like so:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:100,300,400,500,700">
install it:
$ npm install typeface-roboto --save
include it (in your entry-point):
import 'typeface-roboto';
Just drop the css and js into your page:
<html>
<head>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/deque-pattern-library/dist/css/pattern-library.min.css" />
</head>
<body>
...
<script src="./node_modules/deque-pattern-library/dist/js/pattern-library.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
pattern-library.css
pattern-library.min.css
pattern-library.js
pattern-library.min.js
variables.less: All of the pattern library's colors and mixins
Please refer to the wiki
All additions must be approved by our UX team so before working on anything, please create an Issue including a detailed description on the requested pattern and several use cases for it.
npm install
npm run build or for development -
npm run dev which will rebuild when files are changed
NOTE: if a new component or composite is added, remember to create a quick wiki entry explaining what is absolutely necessary in using this widget.
Testing is done using mochify along with the 'chai' assertion library (
assert.isFalse(!!0)). The
test/ directory structure matches the
lib/ directory. This means that if you're testing
lib/components/foo/index.js, you would create a test in
test/components/foo/index.js. See the
test/ directory for examples. The tests are browserified and transpiled before running in the phantomjs headless browser so you can
require /
import stuff and use ES6 syntax in the tests.
$ npm test
or to have a watcher re-run tests every time you add a new test:
$ npm run test:dev
The pattern library uses the debug module. To turn all debugging on, execute:
localStorage.debug = 'dqpl:*' and refresh the page. The directory structure of lib is used as the debug naming convention. For example, to specifically debug the "selects" component, execute:
localStorage.debug = 'dqpl:components:selects'.