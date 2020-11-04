⚠️ DEPRECATION NOTICE ⚠️

This repo is deprecated. Please go to https://github.com/dequelabs/cauldron

Pattern Library

Installation

NPM

$ npm install deque-pattern-library

Bower

$ bower install deque-pattern-library

CDN

Thanks to unpkg, you can link directly to deque pattern library files.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/css/pattern-library.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/css/pattern-library.css" />

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/js/pattern-library.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/deque-pattern-library/dist/js/pattern-library.js" > </ script >

Fonts

Including font awesome (v4)

The pattern library relies on font awesome meaning including it is required.

CDN

You can include it using a CDN (see font awesome getting started docs)

npm

$ npm install font-awesome --save

Including Roboto

The patterns look best when the roboto font is available.

CDN

You can include it using a CDN, like so:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:100,300,400,500,700" >

npm

install it:

$ npm install typeface-roboto --save

include it (in your entry-point):

import 'typeface-roboto' ;

Usage

Just drop the css and js into your page:

< html > < head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./node_modules/deque-pattern-library/dist/css/pattern-library.min.css" /> </ head > < body > ... < script src = "./node_modules/deque-pattern-library/dist/js/pattern-library.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

What is included?

css pattern-library.css pattern-library.min.css

js pattern-library.js pattern-library.min.js

less variables.less : All of the pattern library's colors and mixins



Getting started

Please refer to the wiki

Adding new components/composites

All additions must be approved by our UX team so before working on anything, please create an Issue including a detailed description on the requested pattern and several use cases for it.

Development

npm install

npm run build or for development - npm run dev which will rebuild when files are changed

NOTE: if a new component or composite is added, remember to create a quick wiki entry explaining what is absolutely necessary in using this widget.

Testing

Testing is done using mochify along with the 'chai' assertion library ( assert.isFalse(!!0) ). The test/ directory structure matches the lib/ directory. This means that if you're testing lib/components/foo/index.js , you would create a test in test/components/foo/index.js . See the test/ directory for examples. The tests are browserified and transpiled before running in the phantomjs headless browser so you can require / import stuff and use ES6 syntax in the tests.

$ npm test

or to have a watcher re-run tests every time you add a new test:

$ npm run test :dev

Debugging