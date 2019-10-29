sort module-deps output for deterministic browserify bundles
$ for((i=0;i<5;i++)); do module-deps main.js | deps-sort | browser-pack | md5sum; done
e9e630de2c62953140357db0444c3c3a -
e9e630de2c62953140357db0444c3c3a -
e9e630de2c62953140357db0444c3c3a -
e9e630de2c62953140357db0444c3c3a -
e9e630de2c62953140357db0444c3c3a -
or using
browserify --deps on a voxeljs project:
$ for((i=0;i<5;i++)); do browserify --deps browser.js | deps-sort | browser-pack | md5sum; done
fb418c74b53ba2e4cef7d01808b848e6 -
fb418c74b53ba2e4cef7d01808b848e6 -
fb418c74b53ba2e4cef7d01808b848e6 -
fb418c74b53ba2e4cef7d01808b848e6 -
fb418c74b53ba2e4cef7d01808b848e6 -
To use this module programmatically, write streaming object data and read streaming object data:
var sort = require('../')();
var JSONStream = require('JSONStream');
var parse = JSONStream.parse([ true ]);
var stringify = JSONStream.stringify();
process.stdin.pipe(parse).pipe(sort).pipe(stringify).pipe(process.stdout);
var depsSort = require('deps-sort');
Return a new through
stream that should get written
module-deps objects and will output
sorted objects.
opts can be:
opts.index - when true, for each module-deps row, insert
row.index with
the numeric index and
row.indexDeps like
row.deps but mapping require
strings to row indices
opts.expose - array of names or object mapping names to
true not to mangle
with integer indexes when
opts.index is turned on. If
opts.expose maps names
to strings, those strings will be used to resolve the indexed references.
opts.dedupe - set
row.dedupe for files that match existing contents. Sets
row.dedupeIndex when
opts.index is enabled. When
row.dedupe is set,
row.sameDeps will be set to a boolean of whether the dependencies at the
dedupe target match (true) or just the source content (false).
Input objects are file objects in the module-deps shape. They must at least have these properties:
row.id - a unique identifier for the file
row.source - the file contents
row.deps - dependencies for this file, mapping strings as used in
require() to row IDs.
All the input properties, and:
row.index - when
opts.index is true, the sorted numeric index of the row
row.indexDeps - like
row.deps, but mapping to
row.index instead of
row.id
row.dedupe - when
opts.dedupe is true, contains the row ID of a file with
identical contents
row.dedupeIndex - like
row.dedupe, but contains the
row.index instead
of
row.id
With npm do:
npm install deps-sort
MIT