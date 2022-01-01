This package contains deprecated prop-types from React Native.

Before

import {Image} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(Image.propTypes);

After

import {ImagePropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types' ; doSomething(ImagePropTypes);

Before

import {Text} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(Text.propTypes);

After

import {TextPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types' ; doSomething(TextPropTypes);

Before

import {TextInput} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(TextInput.propTypes);

After

import {TextInputPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types' ; doSomething(TextInputPropTypes);

ColorPropType

Before

import {ColorPropType} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(ColorPropType);

After

import {ColorPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types' ; doSomething(ColorPropType);

EdgeInsetsPropType

Before

import {EdgeInsetsPropType} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(EdgeInsetsPropType);

After

import {EdgeInsetsPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types' ; doSomething(EdgeInsetsPropType);

PointPropType

Before

import {PointPropType} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(PointPropType);

After

import {PointPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types' ; doSomething(PointPropType);

ViewPropTypes

Before

import {ViewPropTypes} from 'react-native' ; doSomething(ViewPropTypes);

After