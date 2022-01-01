This package contains deprecated
prop-types from React Native.
import {Image} from 'react-native';
doSomething(Image.propTypes);
import {ImagePropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(ImagePropTypes);
import {Text} from 'react-native';
doSomething(Text.propTypes);
import {TextPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(TextPropTypes);
import {TextInput} from 'react-native';
doSomething(TextInput.propTypes);
import {TextInputPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(TextInputPropTypes);
import {ColorPropType} from 'react-native';
doSomething(ColorPropType);
import {ColorPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(ColorPropType);
import {EdgeInsetsPropType} from 'react-native';
doSomething(EdgeInsetsPropType);
import {EdgeInsetsPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(EdgeInsetsPropType);
import {PointPropType} from 'react-native';
doSomething(PointPropType);
import {PointPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(PointPropType);
import {ViewPropTypes} from 'react-native';
doSomething(ViewPropTypes);
import {ViewPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
doSomething(ViewPropTypes);