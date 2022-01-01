openbase logo
drn

deprecated-react-native-prop-types

by yungsters
2.3.0 (see all)

Deprecated prop-types from React Native.

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.6K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

deprecated-react-native-prop-types

This package contains deprecated prop-types from React Native.

Image.propTypes

Before

import {Image} from 'react-native';

doSomething(Image.propTypes);

After

import {ImagePropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(ImagePropTypes);

Text.propTypes

Before

import {Text} from 'react-native';

doSomething(Text.propTypes);

After

import {TextPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(TextPropTypes);

TextInput.propTypes

Before

import {TextInput} from 'react-native';

doSomething(TextInput.propTypes);

After

import {TextInputPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(TextInputPropTypes);

ColorPropType

Before

import {ColorPropType} from 'react-native';

doSomething(ColorPropType);

After

import {ColorPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(ColorPropType);

EdgeInsetsPropType

Before

import {EdgeInsetsPropType} from 'react-native';

doSomething(EdgeInsetsPropType);

After

import {EdgeInsetsPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(EdgeInsetsPropType);

PointPropType

Before

import {PointPropType} from 'react-native';

doSomething(PointPropType);

After

import {PointPropType} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(PointPropType);

ViewPropTypes

Before

import {ViewPropTypes} from 'react-native';

doSomething(ViewPropTypes);

After

import {ViewPropTypes} from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';

doSomething(ViewPropTypes);

