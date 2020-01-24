Deprecated Decorator

A simple decorator for deprecated properties, methods and classes. It can also wrap normal functions via the old-fashioned way.

Transpilers supported:

TypeScript with experimentalDecorators option enabled.

with option enabled. Babel with transform-decorators-legacy for version 6.x.

Install

npm install deprecated-decorator --save

API References

export declare type DeprecatedDecorator = ClassDecorator & PropertyDecorator; export interface DeprecatedOptions { alternative?: string ; version?: string ; url?: string ; } export declare function deprecated ( options?: DeprecatedOptions ): DeprecatedDecorator ; export declare function deprecated ( alternative?: string , version?: string , url?: string ): DeprecatedDecorator ; export declare function deprecated < T extends Function >( fn: T ): T ; export declare function deprecated < T extends Function >( options: DeprecatedOptions, fn: T ): T ; export declare function deprecated < T extends Function >( alternative: string , fn: T ): T ; export declare function deprecated < T extends Function >( alternative: string , version: string , fn: T ): T ; export declare function deprecated < T extends Function >( alternative: string , version: string , url: string , fn: T ): T ; export default deprecated;

Usage

Decorating a class will enable warning on constructor and static methods (including static getters and setters):

import deprecated from 'deprecated-decorator' ; ( 'Bar' , '0.1.0' , 'http://vane.life/' ) class Foo { static method() { } }

Or you can decorate methods respectively:

import deprecated from 'deprecated-decorator' ; class Foo { ( 'otherMethod' ) method() { } ({ alternative: 'otherProperty' , version: '0.1.2' , url: 'http://vane.life/' }) get property() { } }

For functions:

import deprecated from 'deprecated-decorator' ; let foo = deprecated({ alternative: 'bar' , version: '0.1.0' }, function foo ( ) { });

License

MIT License.