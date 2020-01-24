openbase logo
deprecated-decorator

by vilicvane
0.1.6 (see all)

A simple decorator for deprecated methods and properties.

Readme

Deprecated Decorator

Deprecated Decorator

A simple decorator for deprecated properties, methods and classes. It can also wrap normal functions via the old-fashioned way.

Transpilers supported:

Install

npm install deprecated-decorator --save

API References

export declare type DeprecatedDecorator = ClassDecorator & PropertyDecorator;

export interface DeprecatedOptions {
    alternative?: string;
    version?: string;
    url?: string;
}

export declare function deprecated(options?: DeprecatedOptions): DeprecatedDecorator;
export declare function deprecated(alternative?: string, version?: string, url?: string): DeprecatedDecorator;

export declare function deprecated<T extends Function>(fn: T): T;
export declare function deprecated<T extends Function>(options: DeprecatedOptions, fn: T): T;
export declare function deprecated<T extends Function>(alternative: string, fn: T): T;
export declare function deprecated<T extends Function>(alternative: string, version: string, fn: T): T;
export declare function deprecated<T extends Function>(alternative: string, version: string, url: string, fn: T): T;

export default deprecated;

Usage

Decorating a class will enable warning on constructor and static methods (including static getters and setters):

import deprecated from 'deprecated-decorator';

// alternative, since version, url
@deprecated('Bar', '0.1.0', 'http://vane.life/')
class Foo {
    static method() { }
}

Or you can decorate methods respectively:

import deprecated from 'deprecated-decorator';

class Foo {
    @deprecated('otherMethod')
    method() { }
    
    @deprecated({
        alternative: 'otherProperty',
        version: '0.1.2',
        url: 'http://vane.life/'
    })
    get property() { }
}

For functions:

import deprecated from 'deprecated-decorator';

let foo = deprecated({
    alternative: 'bar',
    version: '0.1.0'
}, function foo() {
    // ...
});

License

MIT License.

