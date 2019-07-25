Mark a method as deprecated. Write a message to a stream the first time the deprecated method is called.
var deprecate = require('deprecate');
Call
deprecate within a function you are deprecating. It will spit out all the messages to the console the first time and only the first time the method is called.
var deprecate = require('deprecate');
var someDeprecatedFunction = function() {
deprecate('someDeprecatedFunction() is deprecated');
};
someDeprecatedFunction();
someDeprecatedFunction();
someDeprecatedFunction();
console.log('end');
//program output:
WARNING!!
someDeprecatedFunction() is deprecated
end
Set to
false to not output a color. Defaults to
'\x1b[31;1m' which is red.
Set to
false to do nothing at all when the deprecate method is called. Useful in tests of the library you're deprecating things within.
The stream to which output is written. Defaults to
process.stderr
MIT