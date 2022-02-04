history ·

The history library lets you easily manage session history anywhere JavaScript runs. A history object abstracts away the differences in various environments and provides a minimal API that lets you manage the history stack, navigate, and persist state between sessions.

Documentation

Documentation for version 5 can be found in the docs directory. This is the current stable release. Version 5 is used in React Router version 6.

Documentation for version 4 can be found on the v4 branch. Version 4 is used in React Router versions 4 and 5.

Changes

To see the changes that were made in a given release, please lookup the tag on the releases page.

For changes released in version 4.6.3 and earlier, please see the CHANGES.md file.

Development

Development of the current stable release, version 5, happens on the main branch. Please keep in mind that this branch may include some work that has not yet been published as part of an official release. However, since main is always stable, you should feel free to build your own working release straight from main at any time.

If you're interested in helping out, please read our contributing guidelines.

About

history is developed and maintained by Remix. If you're interested in learning more about what React can do for your company, please get in touch!

Thanks

A big thank-you to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to run our build in real browsers.