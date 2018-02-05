This Node.js package inspects a certain file or directory path of your choice and then responds with the deployment type that will be selected for it when deployed with now.
All of ZEIT's now clients (like Now Desktop and Now CLI) are using this package.
Firstly, install the package:
yarn add deployment-type
And then:
// Load it
const deploymentType = require('deployment-type')
// Call it and pass it a directory or file path
await deploymentType(<path-here>)
The package will return one of these deployment types:
npm link
npm link deployment-type. Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone of the package!
