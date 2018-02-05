This Node.js package inspects a certain file or directory path of your choice and then responds with the deployment type that will be selected for it when deployed with now.

All of ZEIT's now clients (like Now Desktop and Now CLI) are using this package.

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

yarn add deployment-type

And then:

const deploymentType = require ( 'deployment-type' ) await deploymentType( < path-here > )

Types

The package will return one of these deployment types:

"npm" (node deployment)

"static"

"docker"

Contribute

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Link the package to the global module directory: npm link Within the module you want to test your local development instance of the package, just link it to the dependencies: npm link deployment-type . Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone of the package!

Author

Leo Lamprecht (@notquiteleo) - ▲ZEIT