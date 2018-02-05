openbase logo
deployment-type

by vercel
1.0.3 (see all)

Determine the potential deployment type of a project on Now

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

deployment-type

Build Status XO code style Slack Channel

This Node.js package inspects a certain file or directory path of your choice and then responds with the deployment type that will be selected for it when deployed with now.

All of ZEIT's now clients (like Now Desktop and Now CLI) are using this package.

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

yarn add deployment-type

And then:

// Load it
const deploymentType = require('deployment-type')

// Call it and pass it a directory or file path
await deploymentType(<path-here>)

Types

The package will return one of these deployment types:

  • "npm" (node deployment)
  • "static"
  • "docker"

Contribute

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
  2. Link the package to the global module directory: npm link
  3. Within the module you want to test your local development instance of the package, just link it to the dependencies: npm link deployment-type. Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone of the package!

Author

Leo Lamprecht (@notquiteleo) - ▲ZEIT

