deploy-node-app will prompt you with a minimal set of questions required to deploy your app to any Kubernetes cluster. If zero-config with no lock-in sounds too good to be true - remember this project is in beta 😉. However, it mostly works, and
deploy-node-app also supports more than just Node.js projects! Try it on a Python or Ruby project or a static site project!
Once you've run
deploy-node-app in your project, you can commit your
.dna.json file and use
deploy-node-app with no prompts in the future (works great for CI too!)
If you don't have a Kubernetes cluster, don't worry! This tool can automatically provision a free KubeSail.com cluster for you!
Just run
npx deploy-node-app in your node project.
deploy-node-app is a project bootstrapper, powered by Skaffold. After answering a few questions about your app, this tool can:
Essentially,
deploy-node-app supercharges any web applications with awesome tools and best practices.
With
deploy-node-app, any codebase can have:
Usage: deploy-node-app [env] [action]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-w, --write Write files to project (writes out Dockerfile, skaffold.yaml, etc)
-u, --update Update existing files (default: false)
-f, --force Dont prompt if possible (default: false)
-l, --label [foo=bar,tier=service] Add labels to created Kubernetes resources
-t, --target <path/to/project> Target project directory (default: ".")
-c, --config <path/to/kubeconfig> Kubernetes configuration file (default: "~/.kube/config")
-m, --modules <redis,postgres> Explicitly add modules
By default,
deploy-node-app will write a few files to your directory, and by default files won't be touched if they've been modified.
deploy-node-app by itself is the same as
deploy-node-app production deploy
Simply run
npx deploy-node-app in your repository. The tool will attempt to prompt you when it needs answers to questions, and do it's best to bootstrap your application. Take a look at supported languages - we're always looking to add more!
Take a look at /test for a growing list of examples!
deploy-node-app knows about dependencies! For example, if you install a redis or postgres driver for Node.js, Python, Ruby and more,
deploy-node-app will automatically create Redis or Postgres deployments that work with your app!
If you feel that this tool can be improved in any way, feel free to open an issue or pull request!