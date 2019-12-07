A node package for uploading files to Azure Blob Storage. It is perfect for deploying compiled assets to Microsoft Azure CDN as a last step in a Continuous Integration setup.

Features

Ability to execute a "dry run" of deployment. The logging will indicate all files that will be deleted or uploaded but no actual changes to the blob storage will be done

Ability to gzip content and set a proper content encoding. If gzipped file becomes larger than original then only the original file will be uploaded

Ability to recursively remove files in a path of Azure Blob Storage

Ability to control number of concurrent files to be uploaded to avoid network congestion

Grunt and gulp plugins available

Installing

npm install deploy-azure-cdn

Using

See __tests__ folder for all possible scenarios.

Deploying a set of files to a path in blob storage

var logger = console .log; var files = [ { cwd : 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn' , path : '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/index.js' }, { cwd : 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn' , path : '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/LICENSE' }, { cwd : 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn' , path : '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/package.json' } ]; var opts = { serviceOptions : [ 'blobstoragename' , '/OwQ/MyLongSecretStringFromAzureConfigPanel' ], containerName : 'test' , containerOptions : { publicAccessLevel : "blob" }, folder : 'deploy/source' , deleteExistingBlobs : true , concurrentUploadThreads : 2 , zip : true , filters : [ new azure.ExponentialRetryPolicyFilter()], metadata : { cacheControl : 'public, max-age=31556926' }, testRun : false }; deploy(opts, files, logger, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( "Error deploying" , err) } console .log( 'Job\'s done!' ); });

Parameters

deployOptions - azure cdn and upload configs serviceOptions : [] - custom arguments to azure.createBlobService, or you can use Azure SDK environment variables AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT and AZURE_STORAGE_ACCESS_KEY containerName : null - container name, required containerOptions : {publicAccessLevel: "blob"} - container options folder : '', // path within container. Default is root directory of container deleteExistingBlobs : true, // set it to false to skip recursive deleting blobs in folder concurrentUploadThreads : 10, // number of concurrent uploads, choose best for your network condition zip : false, // true if want to gzip the files before uploading. File will be zipped only if compressed file is smaller than original filters : <azure.IFilter>[] , // list of filters to apply to blob service. metadata : {cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31556926'} // metadata for each uploaded file testRun : false, // set to true if you just want to check connectivity and see deployment logs. No blobs will be removed or uplaoded.

- azure cdn and upload configs files : [] - array of files objects to be deployed path - absolute path of file cwd - [deprecated] current working directory path. Now replaced by base base - (optional) the base directory in which the file is located. The relative path of file to this directory is used as the destination path

Note: if both base and cwd are missing, the file will be uploaded to the root of the CDN folder . dest - (optional) if provided, file will be uploaded to this path on CDN. (relative to the folder ). Useful for cases where you want to upload to a different path or file name.

: [] - array of files objects to be deployed logger - logger compatible with console.log(param1, param2...)

- logger compatible with console.log(param1, param2...) cb - node callback

Grunt and gulp plugins

See plugins as repositories:

TODO, contributions are welcome