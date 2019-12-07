A node package for uploading files to Azure Blob Storage. It is perfect for deploying compiled assets to Microsoft Azure CDN as a last step in a Continuous Integration setup.
npm install deploy-azure-cdn
See
__tests__ folder for all possible scenarios.
var logger = console.log;
var files = [
{cwd: 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn', path: '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/index.js'},
{cwd: 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn', path: '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/LICENSE'},
{cwd: 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn', path: '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/package.json'}
];
var opts = {
serviceOptions: ['blobstoragename', '/OwQ/MyLongSecretStringFromAzureConfigPanel'], // custom arguments to azure.createBlobService
containerName: 'test', // container name in blob
containerOptions: {publicAccessLevel: "blob"}, // container options
folder: 'deploy/source', // path within container
deleteExistingBlobs: true, // true means recursively deleting anything under folder
concurrentUploadThreads: 2, // number of concurrent uploads, choose best for your network condition
zip: true, // gzip files if they become smaller after zipping, content-encoding header will change if file is zipped
filters: [new azure.ExponentialRetryPolicyFilter()],
metadata: {cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31556926'}, // metadata for each uploaded file
testRun: false // test run - means no blobs will be actually deleted or uploaded, see log messages for details
};
deploy(opts, files, logger, function(err){
if(err) {
console.log("Error deploying", err)
}
console.log('Job\'s done!');
});
deployOptions - azure cdn and upload configs
serviceOptions: [] - custom arguments to azure.createBlobService, or you can use Azure SDK environment variables AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT and AZURE_STORAGE_ACCESS_KEY
containerName: null - container name, required
containerOptions: {publicAccessLevel: "blob"} - container options
folder: '', // path within container. Default is root directory of container
deleteExistingBlobs: true, // set it to false to skip recursive deleting blobs in folder
concurrentUploadThreads : 10, // number of concurrent uploads, choose best for your network condition
zip: false, // true if want to gzip the files before uploading. File will be zipped only if compressed file is smaller than original
filters:
<azure.IFilter>[], // list of filters to apply to blob service.
metadata: {cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31556926'} // metadata for each uploaded file
testRun: false, // set to true if you just want to check connectivity and see deployment logs. No blobs will be removed or uplaoded.
files: [] - array of files objects to be deployed
path - absolute path of file
cwd - [deprecated] current working directory path. Now replaced by
base
base - (optional) the base directory in which the file is located. The relative path of file to this directory is used as the destination path
base and
cwd are missing, the file will be uploaded to the root of the CDN
folder.
dest - (optional) if provided, file will be uploaded to this path on CDN. (relative to the
folder). Useful for cases where you want to upload to a different path or file name.
logger - logger compatible with console.log(param1, param2...)
cb - node callback
See plugins as repositories: