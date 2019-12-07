openbase logo
dac

deploy-azure-cdn

by Konstantin Raev
2.1.0 (see all)

A node package for uploading files to Azure Blob Storage. It is perfect for deploying compiled assets to Microsoft Azure CDN as a last step in a Continuous Integration setup.

CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deploy-azure-cdn

Build Status

A node package for uploading files to Azure Blob Storage. It is perfect for deploying compiled assets to Microsoft Azure CDN as a last step in a Continuous Integration setup.

Features

  • Ability to execute a "dry run" of deployment. The logging will indicate all files that will be deleted or uploaded but no actual changes to the blob storage will be done
  • Ability to gzip content and set a proper content encoding. If gzipped file becomes larger than original then only the original file will be uploaded
  • Ability to recursively remove files in a path of Azure Blob Storage
  • Ability to control number of concurrent files to be uploaded to avoid network congestion
  • Grunt and gulp plugins available

Installing

npm install deploy-azure-cdn

Using

See __tests__ folder for all possible scenarios.

Deploying a set of files to a path in blob storage

var logger = console.log;
var files = [
    {cwd: 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn', path: '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/index.js'},
    {cwd: 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn', path: '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/LICENSE'},
    {cwd: 'node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn', path: '/Users/bestander/work/opensource/gulp-deploy-azure-cdn/node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn/package.json'}
];
var opts = {
    serviceOptions: ['blobstoragename', '/OwQ/MyLongSecretStringFromAzureConfigPanel'], // custom arguments to azure.createBlobService
    containerName: 'test', // container name in blob
    containerOptions: {publicAccessLevel: "blob"}, // container options
    folder: 'deploy/source', // path within container
    deleteExistingBlobs: true, // true means recursively deleting anything under folder
    concurrentUploadThreads: 2, // number of concurrent uploads, choose best for your network condition
    zip: true, // gzip files if they become smaller after zipping, content-encoding header will change if file is zipped
    filters: [new azure.ExponentialRetryPolicyFilter()], 
    metadata: {cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31556926'}, // metadata for each uploaded file
    testRun: false // test run - means no blobs will be actually deleted or uploaded, see log messages for details
};
deploy(opts, files, logger, function(err){
    if(err) {
        console.log("Error deploying", err)
    }
    console.log('Job\'s done!');
});

Parameters

  • deployOptions - azure cdn and upload configs
    • serviceOptions: [] - custom arguments to azure.createBlobService, or you can use Azure SDK environment variables AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT and AZURE_STORAGE_ACCESS_KEY
    • containerName: null - container name, required
    • containerOptions: {publicAccessLevel: "blob"} - container options
    • folder: '', // path within container. Default is root directory of container
    • deleteExistingBlobs: true, // set it to false to skip recursive deleting blobs in folder
    • concurrentUploadThreads : 10, // number of concurrent uploads, choose best for your network condition
    • zip: false, // true if want to gzip the files before uploading. File will be zipped only if compressed file is smaller than original
    • filters: <azure.IFilter>[], // list of filters to apply to blob service.
    • metadata: {cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31556926'} // metadata for each uploaded file
    • testRun: false, // set to true if you just want to check connectivity and see deployment logs. No blobs will be removed or uplaoded.
  • files: [] - array of files objects to be deployed
    • path - absolute path of file
    • cwd - [deprecated] current working directory path. Now replaced by base
    • base - (optional) the base directory in which the file is located. The relative path of file to this directory is used as the destination path
      Note: if both base and cwd are missing, the file will be uploaded to the root of the CDN folder.
    • dest - (optional) if provided, file will be uploaded to this path on CDN. (relative to the folder). Useful for cases where you want to upload to a different path or file name.
  • logger - logger compatible with console.log(param1, param2...)
  • cb - node callback

Grunt and gulp plugins

See plugins as repositories:

TODO, contributions are welcome

  • use streams to upload encoded files

