tools to create setup a server for continous deployment via git push.
ssh user@host
npm install -g deploy
deploy init simple /path/to/repo
#(use absolute paths throughout)
exit
git remote add deploy ssh://user@host/path/to/repo
#push it real good
git push deploy master
Add an executable script named
update to the root of your project.
It will be executed when you push your repo!
okay, so I also added this thing to push to multiple branches. this is too complicated really, I will delete this feature...
create a git repo on HOST at path
and add a remote named
deploy in the currect git repo.
remote repos can be 'simple' or use 'branches'.
currently I recommend using
simple
when you push to a git repo it will checkout master into ./
then run
./update
if you use
deploy create branches ... it will checkout
each branch and tag into a seperate folder, and then run
./update
this will be very useful for split testing!
project/
git/ #git stuff in here
master/ #master
tag/ #tag
push to your new git repo with
git push deploy [branch|--tags]