Depercolator

This tool is a swiss army knife for converting coffeescript files to javascript. It relies on several other tools to ease the conversion process and create idiomatic javascript and JSX.

cjsx-transform for adding jsx support to decaffeinate

decaffeinate converts coffeescript to idiomatic javascript

react-codemod for converting React.createElement calls back to JSX

calls back to JSX prettier-eslint For final formatting and cleanup

Learn more from our blog on converting our React codebase from CoffeeScript to ES6.

Installation

npm i -g depercolator

or

yarn global add depercolator

Usage

depercolate <file> [options]

Options

-o, --output [filepath] : Change path of resulting file (defaults to same path as original with a different extension)

: Change path of resulting file (defaults to same path as original with a different extension) --skip-prettier : Do not reformat the file with prettier (default is false)

Decaffeinate options

Most options from decaffeinate can be passed through to the underlying command

--modernize-js : Treat the input as JavaScript and only run the JavaScript-to-JavaScript transforms, modifying the file(s) in-place.

: Treat the input as JavaScript and only run the JavaScript-to-JavaScript transforms, modifying the file(s) in-place. --literate : Treat the input file as Literate CoffeeScript.

: Treat the input file as Literate CoffeeScript. --disable-suggestion-comment : Do not include a comment with followup suggestions at the top of the output file.

: Do not include a comment with followup suggestions at the top of the output file. --no-array-includes : Do not use Array.prototype.includes in generated code.

: Do not use in generated code. --use-optional-chaining : Use the upcoming optional chaining syntax for operators like ?. .

: Use the upcoming optional chaining syntax for operators like . --use-js-modules : Convert require and module.exports to import and export .

: Convert and to and . --loose-js-modules : Allow named exports when converting to JS modules.

: Allow named exports when converting to JS modules. --safe-import-function-identifiers : Comma-separated list of function names that may safely be in the import / require section of the file. All other function calls will disqualify later require s from being converted to import s.

: Comma-separated list of function names that may safely be in the / section of the file. All other function calls will disqualify later s from being converted to s. --prefer-let : Use let instead of const for most variables in output code.

: Use instead of for most variables in output code. --loose : Enable all --loose... options.

: Enable all options. --loose-default-params : Convert CS default params to JS default params.

: Convert CS default params to JS default params. --loose-for-expressions : Do not wrap expression loop targets in Array.from .

: Do not wrap expression loop targets in . --loose-for-of : Do not wrap JS for...of loop targets in Array.from .

: Do not wrap JS loop targets in . --loose-includes : Do not wrap in Array.from when converting in to includes .

: Do not wrap in when converting to . --loose-comparison-negation : Allow unsafe simplifications like !(a > b) to a <= b .

: Allow unsafe simplifications like to . --disable-babel-constructor-workaround : Never include the Babel/TypeScript workaround code to allow this before super in constructors.

: Never include the Babel/TypeScript workaround code to allow before in constructors. --disallow-invalid-constructors : Give an error when constructors use this before super or omit the super call in a subclass.

Prettier options

Most options from prettier can be passed through to the underlying command