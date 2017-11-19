This tool is a swiss army knife for converting coffeescript files to javascript. It relies on several other tools to ease the conversion process and create idiomatic javascript and JSX.
React.createElement calls back to JSX
Learn more from our blog on converting our React codebase from CoffeeScript to ES6.
npm i -g depercolator
or
yarn global add depercolator
depercolate <file> [options]
-o, --output [filepath]: Change path of resulting file (defaults to same
path as original with a different extension)
--skip-prettier: Do not reformat the file with prettier (default is false)
Most options from decaffeinate can be passed through to the underlying command
--modernize-js: Treat the input as JavaScript and only run the JavaScript-to-JavaScript transforms, modifying the file(s) in-place.
--literate: Treat the input file as Literate CoffeeScript.
--disable-suggestion-comment: Do not include a comment with followup suggestions at the top of the output file.
--no-array-includes: Do not use
Array.prototype.includes in generated code.
--use-optional-chaining: Use the upcoming optional chaining syntax for operators like
?..
--use-js-modules: Convert
require and
module.exports to
import and
export.
--loose-js-modules: Allow named exports when converting to JS modules.
--safe-import-function-identifiers: Comma-separated list of function names that may safely be in the
import/
require section of the file. All other function calls will disqualify later
requires from being converted to
imports.
--prefer-let: Use
let instead of
const for most variables in output code.
--loose: Enable all
--loose... options.
--loose-default-params: Convert CS default params to JS default params.
--loose-for-expressions: Do not wrap expression loop targets in
Array.from.
--loose-for-of: Do not wrap JS
for...of loop targets in
Array.from.
--loose-includes: Do not wrap in
Array.from when converting
in to
includes.
--loose-comparison-negation: Allow unsafe simplifications like
!(a > b) to
a <= b.
--disable-babel-constructor-workaround: Never include the Babel/TypeScript workaround code to allow
this before
super in constructors.
--disallow-invalid-constructors: Give an error when constructors use
this before
super or omit the
super call in a subclass.
Most options from prettier can be passed through to the underlying command
--no-bracket-spacing: Do not print spaces between brackets.
--jsx-bracket-same-line: Put > on the last line instead of at a new line.
--parser <flow|babylon|typescript|css|less|scss|json|graphql|markdown>: Which parser to use
--print-width <int>: The line length where Prettier will try wrap.
--no-prose-wrap: Do not wrap prose. (markdown)
--no-semi: Do not print semicolons, except at the beginning of lines which may need them.
--single-quote: Use single quotes instead of double quotes.
--tab-width <int>: Number of spaces per indentation level.
--trailing-comma <none|es5|all>: Print trailing commas wherever possible when multi-line.
--use-tabs: Indent with tabs instead of spaces.