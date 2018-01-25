openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dep

dependo

by Kenneth Auchenberg
0.2.0 (see all)

Visualize your CommonJS or AMD module dependencies in a force directed graph report.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112

GitHub Stars

478

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dependo

Visualize your CommonJS, AMD, or ES6 module dependencies in a force directed graph report - powered by D3.js.

NEW MAINTAINER WANTED: This project hasn't been maintained in while, so if you wanna help out, please let me know!

Introduction

Let me introduce dependo - A small visualization tool that draws an force directed graph of JavaScript dependencies pulled from a codebase of CommonJS, AMD, or ES6. Behind the scene I’m using a wonderful library named node-madge, to extract the dependencies and combined with the power of D3.js I draw a beautiful zoomable directed graph.

You can read the full introduction to the project in my blog post.

Features

  • Draw a graph of nodes, where each module is represented as a node.
  • Google Maps's like zooming, dragging and panning.
  • Connect nodes with it's dependencies via lines.
  • Hovering a node will highlight it's direct dependencies.
  • It's possible to drag a node to a specific position, to re-layout the graph.

Report example

The best way to show something is by example, so here I generated a graph of the official RequireJS multipage example:

Example

See the example here: http://auchenberg.github.com/dependo/example

Installation

To install as a library:

$ npm install dependo

To install the command-line tool:

$ sudo npm -g install dependo

Options

{
    'format': The module format to expect, 'cjs', 'amd', 'es6', or 'json'. AMD (amd) is the default format. If 'json', pass a file formatted like `example.json` in the `example/` directory.
    'optimized': Boolean, True if the parser should read modules from a optimized file (r.js). Defaults to false.
    'exclude': String from which a regex will be constructed for excluding files from the scan.
    'mainRequireModule': Name of the module if parsing an optimized file (r.js), where the main file used require() instead of define. Defaults to ''.
    'requireConfig': Path to RequireJS config used to find shim dependencies and path aliases. Not used by default.
    'reverse': Reverse dependency arrow directions.
    'title': The title of the generated HTML document.
    'extensions': Valid file extensions used to find files in directories e.g. .js,.ts Default: .js
}

API


  var Dependo = require('dependo');

  // Fire up an dependo instance
  var dependo = new Dependo(src, {
    format: 'amd',
    requireConfig: 'optional path to RequireJS config file',
    exclude: '^node_modules',
    transform: function(dep){
        //Apply a transformation on dependencies
        ....

        return dep;

    }
  });

  dependo.generateHtml();
  ...

CLI

Usage: dependo [options] <file|dir ...>

Options:

  -h, --help             output usage information
  -V, --version          output the version number
  -f, --format <name>    format to parse (amd/cjs/es6/json)
  -x, --exclude <regex>  a regular expression for excluding modules
  -t, --title <title>    the title of the generated document (dependo)
  -v, --reverse          reverse direction of arrows
  -e, --extensions       file extensions to use separated by comma

Generate HTML report of all module dependencies (AMD), and save it to /example/report.html

$ dependo -f amd /path/src > example/report.html

Grunt

I also wrote a grunt-task that can be found in this separate repository: https://github.com/auchenberg/grunt-dependo

Roadmap

dependo is still very much in progress, so here is the todo-list:

  • Proper label positioning: Avoid label collisions and make the graph more readable.
  • Testing! Unit tests of D3 render logic, and the grunt-task itself

Thanks to

This project wouldn't have been possible without the great work on node-madge by Patrik Henningson, or wonderful D3.js library.

Inspiration

http://bl.ocks.org/1153292

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial