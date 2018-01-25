dependo

Visualize your CommonJS, AMD, or ES6 module dependencies in a force directed graph report - powered by D3.js.

NEW MAINTAINER WANTED: This project hasn't been maintained in while, so if you wanna help out, please let me know!

Introduction

Let me introduce dependo - A small visualization tool that draws an force directed graph of JavaScript dependencies pulled from a codebase of CommonJS, AMD, or ES6. Behind the scene I’m using a wonderful library named node-madge, to extract the dependencies and combined with the power of D3.js I draw a beautiful zoomable directed graph.

You can read the full introduction to the project in my blog post.

Features

Draw a graph of nodes, where each module is represented as a node.

Google Maps's like zooming, dragging and panning.

Connect nodes with it's dependencies via lines.

Hovering a node will highlight it's direct dependencies.

It's possible to drag a node to a specific position, to re-layout the graph.

Report example

The best way to show something is by example, so here I generated a graph of the official RequireJS multipage example:

See the example here: http://auchenberg.github.com/dependo/example

Installation

To install as a library:

npm install dependo

To install the command-line tool:

sudo npm -g install dependo

Options

{ 'format' : The module format to expect, 'cjs' , 'amd' , 'es6' , or 'json' . AMD (amd) is the default format. If 'json' , pass a file formatted like `example.json` in the `example/` directory. 'optimized' : Boolean , True if the parser should read modules from a optimized file (r.js). Defaults to false . 'exclude' : String from which a regex will be constructed for excluding files from the scan. 'mainRequireModule' : Name of the module if parsing an optimized file (r.js), where the main file used require () instead of define. Defaults to '' . 'requireConfig' : Path to RequireJS config used to find shim dependencies and path aliases. Not used by default . 'reverse' : Reverse dependency arrow directions. 'title' : The title of the generated HTML document . 'extensions' : Valid file extensions used to find files in directories e.g. .js,.ts Default: .js }

API

var Dependo = require ( 'dependo' ); var dependo = new Dependo(src, { format : 'amd' , requireConfig : 'optional path to RequireJS config file' , exclude : '^node_modules' , transform : function ( dep ) { .... return dep; } }); dependo.generateHtml(); ...

CLI

Usage : dependo [options] <file|dir ...> Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - f , --format <name> format to parse (amd/cjs/es6/json) - x , --exclude <regex> a regular expression for excluding modules -t, --title <title> the title of the generated document (dependo) -v, -- reverse reverse direction of arrows - e , --extensions file extensions to use separated by comma

Generate HTML report of all module dependencies (AMD), and save it to /example/report.html

$ dependo -f amd / path /src > example/report.html

Grunt

I also wrote a grunt-task that can be found in this separate repository: https://github.com/auchenberg/grunt-dependo

Roadmap

dependo is still very much in progress, so here is the todo-list:

Proper label positioning: Avoid label collisions and make the graph more readable.

Testing! Unit tests of D3 render logic, and the grunt-task itself

Thanks to

This project wouldn't have been possible without the great work on node-madge by Patrik Henningson, or wonderful D3.js library.

Inspiration

http://bl.ocks.org/1153292