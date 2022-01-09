Depcheck is a tool for analyzing the dependencies in a project to see: how each dependency is used, which dependencies are useless, and which dependencies are missing from
package.json.
npm install -g depcheck
Or simply using npx which is a package runner bundled in
npm:
$ npx depcheck
Notice: depcheck needs node.js >= 10.
Depcheck not only recognizes the dependencies in JavaScript files, but also supports these syntaxes:
typescript dependency)
node-sass dependency)
@vue/compiler-sfc dependency)
To get the syntax support by external dependency, please install the corresponding package explicitly. For example, for Typescript user, install depcheck with
typescript package:
npm install -g depcheck typescript
The special component is used to recognize the dependencies that are not generally used in the above syntax files. The following scenarios are supported by specials:
babel - Babel presets and plugins
bin - Dependencies used in npm commands, Travis scripts or other CI scripts
commitizen - Commitizen configuration adaptor
eslint - ESLint configuration presets, parsers and plugins
feross-standard - Feross standard format parser
gatsby - Gatsby configuration parser
gulp-load-plugins - Gulp-load-plugins lazy loaded plugins
husky - Husky configuration parser
istanbul - Istanbul nyc configuration extensions
jest - Jest properties in Jest Configuration
karma - Karma configuration frameworks, browsers, preprocessors and reporters
lint-staged - Lint-staged configuration parser
mocha - Mocha explicit required dependencies
prettier - Prettier configuration module
tslint - TSLint configuration presets, parsers and plugins
ttypescript - ttypescript transformers
webpack - Webpack loaders
serverless- Serverless plugins
The logic of a special is not perfect. There might be false alerts. If this happens, please open an issue for us.
depcheck [directory] [arguments]
The
directory argument is the root directory of your project (where the
package.json file is). If unspecified, defaults to current directory.
All of the arguments are optional:
--ignore-bin-package=[true|false]: A flag to indicate if depcheck ignores the packages containing bin entry. The default value is
false.
--skip-missing=[true|false]: A flag to indicate if depcheck skips calculation of missing dependencies. The default value is
false.
--json: Output results in JSON. When not specified, depcheck outputs in human friendly format.
--oneline: Output results as space separated string. Useful for copy/paste.
--ignores: A comma separated array containing package names to ignore. It can be glob expressions. Example,
--ignores="eslint,babel-*".
--ignore-dirs: DEPRECATED, use ignore-patterns instead. A comma separated array containing directory names to ignore. Example,
--ignore-dirs=dist,coverage.
--ignore-path: Path to a file with patterns describing files to ignore. Files must match the .gitignore spec. Example,
--ignore-path=.eslintignore.
--ignore-patterns: Comma separated patterns describing files to ignore. Patterns must match the .gitignore spec. Example,
--ignore-patterns=build/Release,dist,coverage,*.log.
--help: Show the help message.
--parsers,
--detectors and
--specials: These arguments are for advanced usage. They provide an easy way to customize the file parser and dependency detection. Check the pluggable design document for more information.
--config=[filename]: An external configuration file (see below).
Depcheck can be used with an rc configuration file. In order to do so, create a .depcheckrc file in your project's package.json folder, and set the CLI keys in YAML, JSON, and Javascript formats.
For example, the CLI arguments
--ignores="eslint,babel-*" --skip-missing=true would turn into:
.depcheckrc
ignores: ["eslint", "babel-*"]
skip-missing: true
Important: if provided CLI arguments conflict with configuration file ones, the CLI ones will take precedence over the rc file ones.
The rc configuration file can also contain the following extensions:
.json,
.yaml,
.yml.
Similar options are provided to
depcheck function for programming:
import depcheck from 'depcheck';
const options = {
ignoreBinPackage: false, // ignore the packages with bin entry
skipMissing: false, // skip calculation of missing dependencies
ignorePatterns: [
// files matching these patterns will be ignored
'sandbox',
'dist',
'bower_components',
],
ignoreMatches: [
// ignore dependencies that matches these globs
'grunt-*',
],
parsers: {
// the target parsers
'**/*.js': depcheck.parser.es6,
'**/*.jsx': depcheck.parser.jsx,
},
detectors: [
// the target detectors
depcheck.detector.requireCallExpression,
depcheck.detector.importDeclaration,
],
specials: [
// the target special parsers
depcheck.special.eslint,
depcheck.special.webpack,
],
package: {
// may specify dependencies instead of parsing package.json
dependencies: {
lodash: '^4.17.15',
},
devDependencies: {
eslint: '^6.6.0',
},
peerDependencies: {},
optionalDependencies: {},
},
};
depcheck('/path/to/your/project', options).then((unused) => {
console.log(unused.dependencies); // an array containing the unused dependencies
console.log(unused.devDependencies); // an array containing the unused devDependencies
console.log(unused.missing); // a lookup containing the dependencies missing in `package.json` and where they are used
console.log(unused.using); // a lookup indicating each dependency is used by which files
console.log(unused.invalidFiles); // files that cannot access or parse
console.log(unused.invalidDirs); // directories that cannot access
});
The following example checks the dependencies under
/path/to/my/project folder:
$> depcheck /path/to/my/project
Unused dependencies
* underscore
Unused devDependencies
* jasmine
Missing dependencies
* lodash
It figures out:
underscore is declared in the
package.json file, but not used by any code.
jasmine is declared in the
package.json file, but not used by any code.
lodash is used somewhere in the code, but not declared in the
package.json file.
Please note that, if a subfolder has a
package.json file, it is considered another project and should be checked with another depcheck command.
The following example checks the same project, however, outputs as a JSON blob. Depcheck's JSON output is in one single line for easy pipe and computation. The
json command after the pipe is a node.js program to beautify the output.
$> depcheck /path/to/my/project --json | json
{
"dependencies": [
"underscore"
],
"devDependencies": [
"jasmine"
],
"missing": {
"lodash": [
"/path/to/my/project/file.using.lodash.js"
]
},
"using": {
"react": [
"/path/to/my/project/file.using.react.jsx",
"/path/to/my/project/another.file.using.react.jsx"
],
"lodash": [
"/path/to/my/project/file.using.lodash.js"
]
},
"invalidFiles": {
"/path/to/my/project/file.having.syntax.error.js": "SyntaxError: <call stack here>"
},
"invalidDirs": {
"/path/to/my/project/folder/without/permission": "Error: EACCES, <call stack here>"
}
}
dependencies,
devDependencies and
missing properties have the same meanings in the previous example.
using property is a lookup indicating each dependency is used by which files.
missing and
using lookup is an array. It means the dependency may be used by many files.
invalidFiles property contains the files having syntax error or permission error. The value is the error details. However, only one error is stored in the lookup.
invalidDirs property contains the directories having permission error. The value is the error details.
Depcheck just walks through all files and tries to find the dependencies according to some predefined rules. However, the predefined rules may not be enough or may even be wrong.
There may be some cases in which a dependency is being used but is reported as unused, or a dependency is not used but is reported as missing. These are false alert situations.
If you find that depcheck is reporting a false alert, please open an issue with the following information to let us know:
depcheck --json command. Beautified JSON is better.
We use the GitHub release page to manage changelog.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
MIT License.