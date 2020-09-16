openbase logo
dep

by depjs
0.18.3

A little Node.js dependency installer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

dep

A little Node.js dependency installer with the bare minimum features for module end-users.

ToDo

Table of Contents

Features Usage Concepts Installation Uninstallation Contributing License

Features

  • Install the dependencies defined in a local package.json.
  • Lock the dependencies installed in a local node_modules.
  • Run an arbitrary command from scripts in a local package.json.

dep is trying to have a similar/same interface of the features with npm, but there are some slightly different implementations internally.

Install

dep install

Install all the dependencies defined in a local package.json.

dep install <package name>(@{version|resource})

You can install a package as like npm install.

$ dep install webpack

dep install --save={dev|prod} <package name>(@{version|resource})

You can install the package and save it to either dependencies or devDependencies by using --only={dev|prod}.

$ dep install webpack --save=dev

dep install --only={dev|prod}

You can install either only dependencies or devDependencies by using --only={dev|prod}.

$ dep install --only=prod

Lock

dep lock

ToDo.

It will follow the spec of npm's package-lock.json.

Run

dep run [script] -- <args>

This command will take the matched key with provided [script] among the scripts field defined in package.json and execute the value.

$ dep run test

You also can provide additional arguments by putting --.

$ dep run build -- dist/bundle.js

dep run

If you do not give an arbitrary [script] to dep run, it lists all of the commands from scripts in a local package.json.

$ dep run
Available scripts via `dep run`

dep run build:
  webpack src/index.js
dep run test:
  tap "test/*.js"

Usage

$ dep -h
A little Node.js dependency installer

Commands:
  install  Install dependencies defined in package.json             [aliases: i]
  lock     Lock dependencies installed in node_modules              [aliases: l]
  run      Run an arbitrary command from scripts in package.json    [aliases: r]

Options:
  --help, -h     Show help                                             [boolean]
  --version, -v  Show version information                              [boolean]

Concepts

End users

The target user is always module end-user who makes something with node_modules and doesn't make packages. And the goal of this project is to reproduce most of the features that the end-users use to build their stuff on daily basis.

Save spaces

Speed and local disk capacity are a trade-off. To take the both benefits, it would be better to have the cache in somewhere proxy layer instead of local.

Therefore, dep does not make cache files in a local disc for now.

Stability

Stability is a core value. Having a small set makes keeping the green badges easier.

github-actions

Installation

Since dep works independently of npm, dep has a standalone script to install.

Standalone script

$ curl -L https://github.com/depjs/dep/raw/master/scripts/install.js | node

via npm

$ npm install --global dep

Uninstallation

Also for uninstallation.

Standalone script

$ curl -L https://github.com/depjs/dep/raw/master/scripts/uninstall.js | node

via npm

$ npm uninstall --global dep

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

License

MIT

