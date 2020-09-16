dep

A little Node.js dependency installer with the bare minimum features for module end-users.

ToDo

Follow the spec of npm's package-lock.json

Table of Contents

Features

Install the dependencies defined in a local package.json.

the dependencies defined in a local package.json. Lock the dependencies installed in a local node_modules.

the dependencies installed in a local node_modules. Run an arbitrary command from scripts in a local package.json.

dep is trying to have a similar/same interface of the features with npm, but there are some slightly different implementations internally.

Install

dep install

Install all the dependencies defined in a local package.json.

dep install <package name>(@{version|resource})

You can install a package as like npm install .

dep install webpack

dep install --save={dev|prod} <package name>(@{version|resource})

You can install the package and save it to either dependencies or devDependencies by using --only={dev|prod} .

dep install webpack --save=dev

dep install --only={dev|prod}

You can install either only dependencies or devDependencies by using --only={dev|prod} .

dep install --only=prod

Lock

dep lock

ToDo.

It will follow the spec of npm's package-lock.json.

Run

dep run [script] -- <args>

This command will take the matched key with provided [script] among the scripts field defined in package.json and execute the value.

dep run test

You also can provide additional arguments by putting -- .

dep run build -- dist/bundle.js

dep run

If you do not give an arbitrary [script] to dep run , it lists all of the commands from scripts in a local package.json.

dep run Available scripts via `dep run` dep run build: webpack src/index.js dep run test: tap "test/*.js"

Usage

dep -h A little Node.js dependency installer Commands: install Install dependencies defined in package.json [aliases: i] lock Lock dependencies installed in node_modules [aliases: l] run Run an arbitrary command from scripts in package.json [aliases: r] Options: --help, -h Show help [boolean] --version, -v Show version information [boolean]

Concepts

End users

The target user is always module end-user who makes something with node_modules and doesn't make packages. And the goal of this project is to reproduce most of the features that the end-users use to build their stuff on daily basis.

Save spaces

Speed and local disk capacity are a trade-off. To take the both benefits, it would be better to have the cache in somewhere proxy layer instead of local.

Therefore, dep does not make cache files in a local disc for now.

Stability

Stability is a core value. Having a small set makes keeping the green badges easier.

Installation

Since dep works independently of npm, dep has a standalone script to install.

Standalone script

curl -L https://github.com/depjs/dep/raw/master/scripts/install.js | node

via npm

npm install --global dep

Uninstallation

Also for uninstallation.

Standalone script

curl -L https://github.com/depjs/dep/raw/master/scripts/uninstall.js | node

via npm

npm uninstall --global dep

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

License

MIT